Former NFL head coach Mike Smith said Christian McCaffrey could be a strong candidate for Most Valuable Player in the 2023 season.

Smith said in a recent appearance on Sportskeeda’s BallFather Podcast:

"There is a guy that can do it, and he used to play for the in the NFC South, and I know that people in the NFC South are glad to see (Christian) McCaffrey on; you don't want to have to defend against him."

"But we talk about, you know, that Queen position on a chess board. I've used that analogy before. He's the type of running back that can be the queen on the chess board; he's going to be able to catch, maybe potentially go and have 1000 yards rushing and 1000 yards receiving; it would take something like that for him to perhaps take it, you know, that would be the running back that comes to mind, in my mind in terms of who would have the chance to be an MVP."

Smith coached the Atlanta Falcons from 2008 to 2014, leading the squad to 67 victories and four playoff appearances. He led Atlanta to the 2012 NFC Championship Game but lost to the San Francisco 49ers.

Meanwhile, Christian McCaffrey has been a fantastic addition to the 49ers after the Carolina Panthers traded him during the 2022 season.

The former Stanford standout had 746 rushing yards, 44 receiving yards, and ten touchdowns in 11 regular season games for San Francisco. Add his numbers from Carolina, and he had 1,139 rushing yards, 741 receiving yards, and 13 touchdowns.

As Smith mentioned, Christian McCaffrey has previously achieved 1,000 rushing and receiving yards. The two-time All-Pro did it in 2019 when he had 1,387 rushing yards, 1,005 receiving yards, and 19 touchdowns (15 rushing).

He became only the third player in NFL history to record such numbers, joining Roger Craig and Marshall Faulk.

Christian McCaffrey is paid well for running back standards

Initially, McCaffrey’s four-year, $64 million contract will end in 2024. But a season-ending ankle injury in 2021 that limited him to seven games extended his deal for one more year.

Therefore, the 49ers can have him until 2025, when he turns 29. However, Father Time isn’t necessarily favorable for running backs as they age, meaning San Francisco must make the most of Christian McCaffrey’s prime years.

In his first full season with the Niners, his $16 million annual average leads all running backs. Alvin Kamara has a $15 million yearly average, while Derrick Henry is at $12.5 million.

Meanwhile, his $38.3 million guaranteed money is the most among running backs. Considering the running back market’s devaluation over the years, it’s a vast sum.

This offseason alone, Tony Pollard signed a $10.01 million franchise tag despite reaching 1,000 yards last season. Despite being massive contributors to their offense, Saquon Barkley and Josh Jacobs got the same offer from their respective squads.

