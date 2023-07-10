IN PHOTOS: Christian McCaffrey and Olivia Culpo turn heads at Dolce & Gabbana's Alta Moda show in Italy

San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey and Miss Universe 2012 Olivia Culpo were show-stealers at Dolce & Gabbana’s Alta Moda show in Italy.

Culpo wore a black romper, while McCaffrey had an elegant dark suit and white shirt, as shown in these photos.

(Image credit: Olivia Culpo on Instagram)

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

(Image credit: Olivia Culpo on Instagram)

(Image credit: Olivia Culpo on Instagram)

She also posed for a photo with musician Anitta and Brazilian model Alessandra Ambrosio.

Olivia Culpo (center) with Alessandra Ambrosio (left) and musician Anitta (right). (Image credit: Olivia Culpo on Instagram)

Christian McCaffrey and Olivia Culpo got engaged last April while on vacation in Amangiri, Utah. The beauty queen had no idea that the two-time Pro Bowler would propose, leading her to declare McCaffrey deserving of an Academy Award.

Recently, the couple went on a summer vacation to Cranston, Rhode Island, Culpo’s hometown. They spent time with her family, especially her sisters and mother. They also went head-to-head in a game of pickleball.

McCaffrey and Culpo have been dating since November 2019. Rumors about their relationship started to spread after the two-time All-Pro running back liked one of Culpo’s photos on social media.

When they got together, she would attend McCaffrey’s games with the Carolina Panthers and San Francisco 49ers. Meanwhile, Christian McCaffrey even named his boat “Olivia.”

Last year, Olivia Culpo got emotional after learning that his fiancé doesn’t see himself having kids during his playing career. She thought she would have kids and be married by 30.

But after saying yes to McCaffrey, they started to prepare their engagement party. Culpo even ran into trouble with a wardrobe malfunction, but her future husband came to the rescue.

There is no date yet for the Christian McCaffrey-Olivia Culpo wedding. But they are already preparing the details, which Culpo declared “so much work.” She also has an idea about her wedding dress.

Christian McCaffrey gears up for another season with the 49ers

When he’s not dazzling music fans with a piano solo, McCaffrey is working his way back into game shape as another NFL season looms.

He will have his first full season with the San Francisco 49ers after being traded by the Panthers in October 2022. The former Stanford standout had 1,210 all-purpose yards and ten touchdowns in 11 games for the 49ers.

But despite that strong performance, fantasy football expert Frank Michael Smith mentioned that McCaffrey is an unreliable option because of his high workload. Smith added that McCaffrey is at an age (27) when running backs start to show signs of physical wear and tear.

The eighth overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft has an extensive injury history. He played only ten games in 2020 and 2021 after suffering from ankle, shoulder, and hamstring injuries.

However, playing 20 games last season is a positive trend for Christian McCaffrey’s resurgence.

Poll : 0 votes