WATCH: Christian McCaffrey sends crowd wild with piano solo at Zach Bryan concert

Christian McCaffrey has proven just how talented he is on the football field throughout his six seasons in the NFL. However, the All-Pro running back showed that he is equally talented on the piano. McCaffrey was in attendance at country music artist Zach Bryan's concert in Colorado.

While Bryan was singing his song 'Revival,' McCaffrey took to the piano as fans erupted after displaying his skills on the piano. He also joined Bryan in singing on stage as well. However, it's not the first time that the NFL star showed off his musical talent.

McCaffrey teamed up with Zach Bryan for a benefit concert in 2021. The concert raised money for the Christian McCaffrey Foundation, which helps active-duty military personnel and veterans who deal with PTSD. The former Carolina Panthers star played on the piano during that event.

The Stanford Cardinal alum spent the first five full seasons with the Panthers before being shipped to the San Francisco 49ers mid-way through the last season. In 2019, McCaffrey joined Roger Craig and Hall of Famer Marshall Faulk to have both 1,000 yards rushing and receiving in the same season.

How many games has Christian McCaffrey played in the past two years?

McCaffrey with the 49ers

Since 2021, the two-time Pro Bowler has played in 24 games, missing time with injuries to both his hamstring and ankle. The running back missed 13 games in the 2020 season due to ankle, thigh and shoulder injuries. His last full season in the NFL was the aforementioned 2019 season.

Last season, the running back rushed for 1,139 yards and eight touchdowns in 16 games. He also had 741 receiving yards and five touchdowns. The 49ers need a healthy McCaffrey to compete in the NFC as they look to make it to the Super Bowl.

San Francisco came up short against the Philadelphia Eagles in 2022 in the NFC Championship game. We will see if Christian McCaffrey can stay healthy in the upcoming season.

