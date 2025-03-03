Ex-NFL LB claims Deebo Samuel will help Jayden Daniels in surpassing Matthew Stafford, Jalen Hurts

Deebo Samuel was traded to the Washington Commanders this past weekend. His arrival boosts a young team that reached the NFC Championship last season.

Former NFL linebacker Emmanuel Acho said on FS1's "The Facility" on Monday morning that Samuel now gives quarterback Jayden Daniels the option of a "down-off guy." He said having that advantage would make him an even better quarterback and compared him to Matthew Stafford and Jalen Hurts in terms of working an offense in that manner.

"Deebo Samuel will make Jayden Daniels the best quarterback in the NFC because Jayden Daniels now has what all the other NFC quarterbacks have: a down-off guy. Jalen Hurts? Give it to Saquon, down off. Or Jordan Love? Give it to Josh Jacobs, down off. Matthew Stafford? Throwing now past Puka Nacua, down off."

Acho continued by discussing further how Samuel's addition would allow Daniels more opportunities than he had in his rookie campaign.

"Jayden Daniels was not able to take any downs off last year because he did not have what I would suggest is a down-off guy, someone he can just get the ball to and take a down off. He can throw a now-screen, Deebo, down off. He can throw a tunnel screen, Deebo, down off. Oh, you’re in the backfield? Quick pitch, Deebo, down off. Now, he has a down-off guy. ...

"I think he makes Jayden the best in the NFL," Acho added.

Samuel played six seasons with the San Francisco 49ers after being drafted in the second round of the 2019 NFL draft out of South Carolina.

Commanders aren't expected to offer Deebo Samuel a contract extension

The Washington Commanders acquired wide receiver Deebo Samuel from the San Francisco 49ers in exchange for a fifth-round selection. Samuel has one year remaining on his current contract and Washington will pay the $17.55 million he is due this season.

Per The Athletic, the Commanders aren't expected to offer a contract extension to Samuel ahead of the 2025 season. The wide receiver will likely become a free agent after next season.

The Commanders now have a wide receiver who is looking to bounce back from an off-year in 2024 to get a more lucrative contract next offseason. The Commanders also won't owe Samuel any money after this season.

In 15 games in 2024, Samuel had 51 catches for 670 yards and three touchdowns. He also had 42 rushes for 136 yards and one touchdown.

