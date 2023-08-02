Saquon Barkley is one of many running backs who sought out a long-term deal this offseason but was unable to do so. The New York Giants star will enter his sixth year with the team this season.

He stayed on with the franchise, signing a one-year, $11 million deal last month. Former NFL linebacker Jonathan Casillas said on 'Good Morning Football' that Barkley now faces a conundrum in getting a contract beyond this season:

"Not only because he's a fantastic player. I've been around him off the field, around kids. He's a great human being off the field. And it's like,' Why won't he get paid?' He's stuck in the hole. Value versus market value for running backs."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Good Morning Football @gmfb



How Saquon Barkley handled contract negotiations this offseason

The most surprising thing he ever heard Sean Payton say while with him on the Saints . @jcasillas52 wakes up with GMFB!How Saquon Barkley handled contract negotiations this offseasonThe most surprising thing he ever heard Sean Payton say while with him on the Saints pic.twitter.com/TBLqMgzoZR

Casillas added:

"Well, the season I think is great. It's going to look good. I think Saquon might feel a little slighted. I think that's a good thing. I think we want Saquon to run angry, looks like he's got a point to prove.

"But the sad reality is, and I think we all kind of understand this, I don't think Saquon is ever going to get a long-term deal. Yeah, and that breaks my heart."

Casillas played the final three seasons of his career with the New York Giants but missed out on Saquon Barkley and his 2018 rookie season. That season, Barkley rushed for 1,307 yards and 11 touchdowns along with 721 receiving yards and nine touchdowns.

His 2,028 total yards from scrimmage led the league that season. Notably, it was the third-most scrimmage yards in a single season for a rookie running back in NFL history.

How did Saquon Barkley fare statistically last season?

New York Giants RB Saquon Barkley

Last season saw the Giants star finish fourth in the NFL rankings with 1,312 yards and in the top 10 with 10 touchdowns. It was his third 1,000-yard season, his last being the 2019 season with 1,003 yards.

NFL Stats @NFL_Stats Most rushing yards last season…



Josh Jacobs - 1,653

Derrick Henry - 1,538

Nick Chubb - 1,525

Saquon Barkley - 1,312

Miles Sanders - 1,269

Dalvin Cook - 1,173

Justin Fields - 1,143

Christian McCaffrey - 1,139

Travis Etienne - 1,125

Aaron Jones - 1,121

Two of those seasons rank in the top 10 when it comes to rushing yards in a single season in Giants history.

Time will tell whether Saquon Barkley can match his stats from 2022 and get that elusive long-term deal.

If you use any of the above quotes, please credit GMFB and H/T Sportskeeda.