Ex-NFL LB slams Dak Prescott's claims, says 'Atlantic ocean' sized gap separates Eagles and Cowboys

Former NFL linebacker Emmanuel Acho has contested Dak Prescott's assertion that the Dallas Cowboys are on par with the Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles.

Prescott made his bold declaration on Tuesday while announcing models for the upcoming Children's Cancer Fund gala.

"I feel like we've competed with the Eagles and beat them for the most part when we've played them," Prescott said. "I don't want to say, 'Check the record,' when the other guy is holding the trophy, right? So credit to them. They've earned it, and they deserve it by all means. But, yeah, (we're) very close."

Speaking on "The Facility," Acho delivered a frank assessment of the competitive gap between the two teams.

"The gap between the Eagles and the Cowboys in the postseason is the size of the Atlantic Ocean," Acho said on Wednesday. "Like regular season, cool, it's marginal. But postseason, please understand the Eagles have gone to three Super Bowls since Dak Prescott has been drafted."

Recent history validates Acho's stance. The Cowboys stumbled to a 7-10 finish in 2024, with Prescott sidelined for eight games due to a partial hamstring avulsion. Meanwhile, Philadelphia dominated the 2025 Super Bowl with a convincing 40-22 victory.

Emmanuel Acho asks Dak Prescott for an honest self-assessment

Emmanuel Acho pinpointed what he views as a fundamental flaw in Dak Prescott's mindset.

"If you hear nothing else, hear this: If you overestimate your talent level, you'll underestimate how much work needs to be done," Acho said. "Dak, if you continue to overestimate just how good the Cowboys are, you'll underestimate how much work needs to be done to get where you desire to go."

ESPN's Stephen A. Smith reinforced this critique. He highlighted how Washington quarterback Jayden Daniels reached the NFC championship game in his first season.

"We have a situation where Dak Prescott is entering his tenth year and a guy that was drafted in the second round has been to two Super Bowls and won one now, Smith said on Wednesday, via 'First Take.' "And a rookie has been to an NFC Championship game in his first year."

The Cowboys face multiple hurdles entering the 2025 season. They'll break in their third coach in 10 years with Brian Schottenheimer and Prescott must bounce back from injury while proving he can lead Dallas beyond the divisional round — a feat that has eluded them for nearly three decades.

