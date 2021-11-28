Ex-NFL player Zac Stacy to enter mental health facility following domestic abuse case

The situation regarding Zac Stacy is still far from over. As the running back was released from jail after posting bond, his attorney has now confirmed that he'll check into a mental health facility in Colorado in December 1 while he awaits for the next court hearing.

Stacy was arrested in Orlando after a video of him assaulting his ex-girlfriend Kristin Evans became public. The decision to allow him to become free on bond until the next hearing by a judge was a shocking one.

Stacy is not allowed to have any contact with Evans or to possess firearms, had to give up his passport and had to pay $10,150 in bail. He was charged with aggravated battery and criminal mischief.

Don Winslow @donwinslow Zac Stacy belongs in jail.



The fact that he is back on the street after the VIDEOTAPED beating of his girlfriend in front of their CHILD is EVERYTHING that is wrong about the criminal justice system.



We MUST do a better job of protecting WOMEN and CHILDREN in this country. Zac Stacy belongs in jail.The fact that he is back on the street after the VIDEOTAPED beating of his girlfriend in front of their CHILD is EVERYTHING that is wrong about the criminal justice system.We MUST do a better job of protecting WOMEN and CHILDREN in this country.

Zac Stacy to check into mental health facility

Stacy's check into the facility will be at December 1. The information was confirmed by his attorney, Thomas Luka, to Florida Circuit Judge Mark Blechman. Stacy is living with his mother and brother in Alabama and will stay there until he goes to Colorado.

During Stacy's hearing, Evans argued about how she was feeling in danger with Stacy free:

“I’m a victim in this case. You’ve seen the video, what he did to me. I was slapped, punched, literally picked up and thrown into my TV, and then [he] picked me up and slammed me into my son’s bouncy seat by my throat. This is not the first time he’s been violent with me. I am afraid for my safety and for my children’s safety. He was released on the weekend, and I was too afraid to go home. I have not been back home yet. My injuries from this incident are serious and likely permanent, from what I have been told. I am just asking the court to increase his bond, place him on home confinement and make sure, verify his residence, and make sure there are no firearms in the home.”

Who is former NFL running back Zac Stacy?

Zac Stacy is a former high school and college football star who received a scholarship to play at the Vanderbilt University from 2009 to 2012. He was drafted in the 5th round of the 2013 NFL Draft by the St. Louis Rams, who have since relocated to Los Angeles.

Davante Adams @tae15adams I’m not retweeting the video but ZAC STACY NEED TO BE THROWN UNDER THE JAIL. Any man that puts his hands on a woman is a coward. Can’t believe what I just saw. I’m not retweeting the video but ZAC STACY NEED TO BE THROWN UNDER THE JAIL. Any man that puts his hands on a woman is a coward. Can’t believe what I just saw.

Stacy finished his rookie season with 973 yards, however, he never managed to become a superstar in the NFL. His second season with the Rams saw him with just 293 rushing yards, and he was traded to the New York Jets in 2015 after requesting a trade when Todd Gurley was drafted.

