EST Gee may have never played in the NFL, but he has since made a name for himself in the music industry. So far. he has released eight mixtapes, one compilation, and a studio album, but his newest claim to fame is not for the right reasons

Recently, he stopped by Bootleg Kev's eponymous podcast, mainly to discuss his upcoming studio album El Toro 2. But when the host decided to delve deeper into his past as a football player, he got agitated, saying:

"What do that got to do with music and s**t right now?"

During the next question, he got up and walked off the set:

EST Gee addresses interview walkout, slams host who asked him about football past

Later that day, EST Gee went to his Instagram to write about the incident. In no uncertain terms did he denounce Bootleg Kev as an attention seeker who wanted to know more about him than necessary:

"You tryna play it like I walked out cause of football like [I] aint did plenty of interview talking about playing and talk about it in my music. You asking me if I remembered an old man pornstar. If I believe in aliens and the NFL combine???? What the f**k do that got to do with my album dropping Friday?

"And I literally just walked out that interview 2 hours ago. You already got a clip up??? You trying to go viral lol. I got real life sh*t going. Ask around. I don’t feel like playing, so please don’t play with me. ‘Cause I play crazy.”

EST Gee's statement on walking out of Bootleg Kev's interview

A brief overview of EST Gee's football career

Before he became the rapper known as EST Gee, George Albert Stone III was a linebacker. He spent his high school years in Saint Xavier, where he earned All-State honors as a senior.

That got him a scholarship offer from Indiana State, which he accepted. In his two seasons as a Sycamore, he played in six games, amassing 27 tackles (11 solo), two forced fumbles, and a fumble recovery and pass deflection each.

Stone then transferred to Sacramento City College, where he had 84 tackles (65 solo), eight sacks, and an interception. He spent his final two seasons at Stephen F. Austin State, with the 111 tackles (44 solo), four pass deflections, two fumble recoveries, two interceptions (one returned for a touchdown), a forced fumble, and a sack.

He never made it to the NFL Draft, but did audition for the CFL's Winnipeg Blue Bombers before deciding to pursue music full-time.