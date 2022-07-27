3 NFL stars who are also rappers feat. Antonio Brown

Many NFL stars are multitalented individuals who find success in areas beyond football as well. While they're usually best known for their performances on the football field, they have also made names for themselves in other disciplines. One particular direction several players have gone is by pursuing a rap career.

Some NFL players have been able to use their fame to kickstart an additional career in the rap industry. Several professional athletes have released their own albums and collaborated with established recording artists in the field, including these three NFL stars.

#1 - Antonio Brown

Las Vegas Raiders WR Antonio Brown

Antonio Brown was one of the best wide receivers in the NFL during his time with the Pittsburgh Steelers. He was once selected to five consecutive All-Pro teams while leading the league in receptions and receiving yards twice. He later won a Super Bowl ring with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Antonio Brown has been rapping since he was in college, but things have really picked up since his sudden exit from the Buccaneers in 2021. Days after the incident against the Jets, he released his biggest song, Pit Not the Palace, under his rap name, AB. He was also named the President of Donda Sports by Kanye West. Brown recently released a full-length rap album titled Paradigm.

#2 - Le'Veon Bell

Pittsburgh Steelers RB Le'Veon Bell

Le'Veon Bell was one of the best running backs in the NFL during his time with the Pittsburgh Steelers. He was selected to three All-Pro teams in four years while eclipsing 1,850 scrimmage yards in each of them.

Bell used the name Juice for his rap career and has been releasing music since his first official album in 2017. He has tied his football career to his rap music, releasing a song titled Target and a short album called My Side of Things. The latter was in response to his contract dispute with the Steelers.

#3 - Melvin Ingram

Los Angeles Chargers EDGE Melvin Ingram

Melvin Ingram spent the first nine seasons of his career with the Los Angeles Chargers, where he was onced selected to three consecutive Pro Bowls. He has recorded 51 sacks across ten seasons in the league so far.

Ingram goes by the name King Mel for his rap career and officially released his debut album in 2018 titled King Talk. He has many other singles spanning nearly a decade, including his most recent song, Forever Thankful, which was released in 2022.

