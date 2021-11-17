3 potential landing spots for RB Le'Veon Bell 

Le'Veon Bell has officially been released by the Baltimore Ravens after playing in just five games. He was added to the Ravens roster after their top two running backs, J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards, suffered injuries.

He was unable to carve out a large role for himself in their offense and was ultimately released by the team.

Le'Veon Bell carried the ball 31 times for 83 yards and recorded just one reception in his five games with the Ravens. He will now look to join a contending team and try to help contribute towards a playoff run.

Here are three potential landing spots for Le'Veon Bell.

Le'Veon Bell @LeVeonBell this hurts, but it’s been a blessing to be here to say the least, i’ve enjoyed every second of this short period & gotta whole new meaning of what this city is like & it’s a great place to be 🖤💜 I appreciate Eric Decasta & John Harbaugh for the opportunity to be called an Raven this hurts, but it’s been a blessing to be here to say the least, i’ve enjoyed every second of this short period & gotta whole new meaning of what this city is like & it’s a great place to be 🖤💜 I appreciate Eric Decasta & John Harbaugh for the opportunity to be called an Raven https://t.co/428poGYsNO

3 Teams that could sign Le'Veon Bell

#1 - Carolina Panthers

Christian McCaffrey suffered another injury scare this week. Thankfully he avoided anything serious and is not expected to miss time.

McCaffrey has struggled to stay healthy over the last two years, missing almost the entire 2020 season and about half of the 2021 season. Le'Veon Bell could give them some added insurance just in case McCaffrey goes down again.

David Newton @DNewtonespn The Panthers did a good job of managing Christian McCaffrey's work load coming off the hamstring injury. He played 29 of 59 snaps (49 percent) and had 18 touches. He still had 106 yards of total offense. The Panthers did a good job of managing Christian McCaffrey's work load coming off the hamstring injury. He played 29 of 59 snaps (49 percent) and had 18 touches. He still had 106 yards of total offense.

Rookie running back Chuba Hubbard was solid when he filled in for McCaffrey this season, but Le'Veon Bell can help carry the load. The Panthers have designed a ton of passing plays for McCaffrey out of the backfield.

This is where Le'Veon Bell could really contribute, as receiving is one of his strengths. He fits well in their scheme.

#2 - Seattle Seahawks

The Seattle Seahawks are still without their top running back, Chris Carson, and the team has been really struggling lately. Alex Collins is a decent back-up back, but adding Le'Veon Bell would upgrade their running backs.

The Seahawks are in real danger of missing out on the playoffs this season and need a strong second half to have a chance. Maybe Le'Veon Bell can help them get there.

#3 - Tennessee Titans

Replacing nearly 30 carries per game left vacant when Derrick Henry was injured is a large task for the Tennessee Titans. They are currently using a committee approach with Adrian Peterson, Jeremy McNichols and D'Onta Foreman.

Le'Veon Bell could provide them with another set of fresh legs to pick up the load as they await Henry's return.

