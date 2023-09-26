Ex-NFL QB delivers Ezekiel Elliott hot take for Cowboys after Week 3 disaster vs Cardinals

Ezekiel Elliott enjoyed his best week of the year thus far, delivering his biggest contribution in a game yet. Meanwhile, his former team took its first ugly loss of the season, succumbing to the Arizona Cardinals without Kyler Murray.

Speaking on Get Up, Robert Griffin III questioned the Dallas Cowboys' decision to move on from Ezekiel Elliott:

"The problem I have is for it felt like two or three years, everyone at this network and around the world was talking about Zeke being lost. The bottom line is the Dallas Cowboys miss Zeke right now."

He continued, explaining what the Cowboys lost with Elliott:

"Last year, he was 17 for 21 on third and fourth-down conversions and short-yardage situations in the red zone. When you have a hammer like Ezekiel Elliott, it can take a lot of pressure off of the quarterback."

Ezekiel Elliott posts first quality fantasy football performance since leaving Dak Prescott

Heading into the season, many wrote off the running back for fantasy football purposes. However, Elliott proved he was still productive after putting up numbers against the New York Jets.

In the game, he rushed 16 times for 80 yards. He also pulled in a pass for seven yards. As he is the second-string running back, his usage surprised fans.

Rhamondre Stevenson has proven to be healthy and has shown flash in the past. However, 2023 has been far from his best work. Through three games, Stevenson is averaging 2.9 yards per carry. In 2022, he was averaging 5.0. Meanwhile, Elliott is averaging 4.4 yards per carry.

Could Ezekiel Elliott steal the starting job in New England?

Tony Pollard's stats through three weeks

While things are ticking up for Elliott, the running back who ultimately pushed him out the door appears to be flourishing in Dallas.

Tony Pollard just had his first 100-yard game and sits at 264 yards and two touchdowns in three games. At his current pace, he'll knock on the door of 1,500 rushing yards this season. He'll also get more than 10 touchdowns on the ground.

Pollard's solid start comes after he suffered a leg injury in January 2023, which caused concerns during the offseason. Thus far, any questions about his ability to perform as well as last season have gone up in smoke.

