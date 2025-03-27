Ex-NFL QB delivers strong message for LeBron James as Lakers star beats Michael Jordan's record

Former NFL star quarterback Robert Griffin III sent a message to all the people trying to bring down LeBron James to lift Michael Jordan and vice versa. The NBA's GOAT (greatest of all time) debate has been around for a hot minute now, but there's no consensus on who is the greatest to ever set foot on the court.

Amid the beef between James and ESPN analyst Stephen A. Smith, who happens to be a huge Jordan admirer, Griffin took to X on Thursday. He sent a message to Smith and other fans about enjoying James and Jordan's greatness instead of attacking them.

"It is possible to like Lebron James and Michael Jordan regardless of who you think is the GOAT."

NBA fans and analysts have engaged in these discussions since LeBron James started winning championships and collective awards and accolades.

Stephen A. Smith is adamant to acknowledge James as the greatest to ever do it, which he claimed created some rift between himself and the LA Lakers superstar.

Skip Bayless, Smith's former co-host on ESPN, has taken a more aggressive approach when it comes to the GOAT debate. Even after James admitted he didn't have a relationship with Jordan, Bayless called him out on social media.

"Hey, LeBron, I see where you say you and Jordan don't talk but that you hope that changes after you retire. It won't. He's above you (and) will remain aloof," Bayless wrote.

Robert Griffin III shared a message after LeBron James' tell-all interview with Pat McAfee

Robert Griffin III has been paying close attention to LeBron James' moves on and off the court. After saying he was right about Bronny James' chances to be a regular player in the NBA, Griffin shared a cryptic message on X after James' interview on "The Pat McAfee Show."

"Lebron James out here playing chess," he wrote on X.

After leaving fans confused, Griffin added more details to his take, breaking down what stood out the most to him about James' conversation.

"Sensational interview. Spoke freely. Cleared some things up. Promotes the return of his podcast. Claps back at Stephen A. Smith on his terms I mean Lebron didn’t have to do this interview, but he definitely won some people over with it," Griffin wrote.

James is still going at 40 years old. More fans and even colleagues can consider him the greatest of all time as long as he keeps winning.

