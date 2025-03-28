Aaron Rodgers remains a free agent after being released by the New York Jets. He is coming off of a disappointing season, but many around the league expect the four-time NFL MVP to join a contender at some point.

The Minnesota Vikings are one of his rumored landing spots after they moved on from Sam Darnold during the free-agency period. While they drafted JJ McCarthy in the first round of last year's draft, he missed his entire rookie season with a knee injury.

Former quarterback and current NFL analyst Chase Daniel recently gave his take on the situation during an episode of "Scoop City." He addressed what Rodgers could provide for their short-term outlook, as well as what McCarthy could mean for the future of the franchise.

"I think JJ McCarthy will be a good quarterback in this league with Kevin O'Connell because Kevin O'Connell is the quarterback whisperer," Daniel said on Thursday. "However, I also am allowed to have the opinion that Aaron Rodgers gives them the best chance to win a Super Bowl this year.

"It's not saying that JJ McCarthy can't go on and be this All-Pro type, I don't know, the Vikings don't know. And quite honestly, they're telling you they don't know by not closing the door completely on Aaron Rodgers."

The Vikings are coming off an impressive 14-3 season but were eliminated in the first round of the playoffs. This may be why they moved on from Darnold, but they still appear close to competing for a Super Bowl. McCarthy has yet to play an NFL game, so Rodgers' experience would theoretically be useful in potentially achieving this goal.

What Aaron Rodgers can bring to the Vikings

Aaron Rodgers (image credit: getty)

Potentially signing Aaron Rodgers could give the Minnesota Vikings both a short and long-term solution for the 2025 NFL season. Bringing in a veteran would allow them to develop JJ McCarthy, who is coming off of his major injury, and not force him to start immediately.

Rodgers could be their starter at the beginning of the season, and if they have success, they could stick with him. If it doesn't work out, McCarthy can step in whenever he is ready. If they were to sign Rodgers or any other veteran to pair with McCarthy, it would make the most sense to do so on a one-year contract as it would give them the most flexibility going forward.

