Ex-NFL QB drops 4-word reaction to Vikings signing Jonathan Allen for $60,000,000

The Minnesota Vikings’ biggest acquisition during this free agency tampering period is defensive tackle Jonathan Allen. The Vikings splashed the cash on the former Washington Commander, giving him a three-year $60 million contract. The news was first announced by NFL Insider Adam Schefter.

Former NFL quarterback Dan Orlovsky took to X and re-quoted to Schefter’s tweet:

“Rookie QB deal benefits”

Orlovsky’s tweet highlighted the team’s ability and willingness to put expensive pieces around quarterback J.J. McCarthy while he is on his rookie deal.

The path is now clear for McCarthy to take over the franchise after last season’s starting quarterback Sam Darnold left for the Seattle Seahawks. McCarthy missed all of last season after tearing his meniscus in preseason.

The Vikings entered the offseason with the seventh most salary cap space.

Jonathan Allen is the Vikings’ biggest free agent signing. The 30-year-old spent all eight years of his professional career thus far with the Washington franchise after being drafted in the first round in 2017.

The defensive tackle is a two-time Pro Bowler in 2021 and 2022. He is an interior disruptor who is more effective as a pass rusher than a run stopper. Last season, his pass rush grade from Pro Football Focus ranked him 73rd among 219 eligible defensive linemen while his run defense grade was at 178th.

The lower-than-average grade could be attributed to injury concerns from last season. Allen is coming off a torn pectoral muscle injury that saw him miss nine games last season. It was his first major injury since entering the league, but at 30, longevity and durability may be a concern.

Jonathan Allen was not scheduled to be a free agent and had one year remaining on his previous contract. The Commanders tried to trade him, but were unsuccessful in finding a trade partner. They elected to release him, allowing Allen to join this year’s free agent class.

Jonathan Allen is just one of several blockbuster free agent moves by the Vikings

In addition to Jonathan Allen, the Vikings also signed Pro-Bowl center Ryan Kelly from the Indianapolis Colts. They then retained corner Byron Murphy and running back Aaron Jones with new contracts.

However, several key pieces are also leaving. In addition to Sam Darnold’s three-year, $100.5 million agreement with the Seattle Seahawks, the Vikings are also losing several players on defense. Safety Cam Bynum is going to the Colts, while linebacker Pat Jones II is going to the Panthers.

