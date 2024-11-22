Ex-NFL QB gets candid on Daniel Jones' $160,000,000 price tag after Giants release QB

New York Giants team owner John Mara announced on Friday morning that Daniel Jones has been released by the team. This marks the latest development in the saga concerning the 27-year-old quarterback and his lucrative contract.

Former NFL quarterback Robert Griffin III made his feelings clear on the matter. On Friday afternoon, Griffin took to X and said that he is still surprised that there was more pushback over Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson getting a big payday compared to Jones.

"To this day, it is baffling that some people were okay with the Giants paying Daniel Jones, but fought tooth and nail against the Ravens paying Lamar Jackson," Robert Griffin III tweeted.

Jackson signed a five-year deal worth $260 million in April 2023, just about a month after Jones signed a four-year, $160 million contract.

Giants owner John Mara says Daniel Jones release was 'mutual'

New York Giants team President John Mara released a statement announcing Daniel Jones had been released by the team after six seasons. Mara said that the quarterback actually approached him this morning and asked for his release.

On Monday, the New York Giants made the announcement that the quarterback had been replaced by Tommy DeVito and that Drew Lock would remain QB2. There were reports that Jones was being used as part of the scout team, which would be a major indication as to why he was ready to move on from the Giants.

"Daniel came to see me this morning and asked if we would release him. We mutually agreed that would be best for him and for the team," Mara wrote in his official statement.

John Mara continued by praising Jones for his time with the organization. In ten games this season, Jones completed 216 of 341 attempted passes. He threw for 2,070 yards and eight touchdowns along with seven interceptions and four fumbles.

Whether another team in the National Football League decides to give Jones an opportunity for the remainder of the season remains to be seen at this point.

