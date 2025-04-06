Ex-NFL QB makes bold draft prediction about Jaxson Dart and Jalen Milroe

Ex-quarterback and NFL analyst Dan Orlovsky called for quarterbacks Jaxson Dart and Jalen Milroe to be taken high in this year's draft.

He posted on X on Sunday upon learning that Alabama quarterback Milroe received an invitation to the 2025 NFL draft in Green Bay.

"He and Dart will both be drafted higher than expected," Orlovsky said in response to Dane Brugler's report about Jalen Milroe attending the draft.

This isn't the first time Orlovsky has expressed strong opinions about this quarterback class. Just days earlier, on Thursday, he appeared on "The Pat McAfee Show" where he specifically highlighted Dart's potential.

Dan Orlovsky chooses Jaxson Dart over others

NFL: Combine

Dan Orlovsky was particularly high on Jaxson Dart during his appearance on "The Pat McAfee Show."

He said:

"I'm a Jaxson Dart guy ... I don't think he makes it out the top 10. If I were the Raiders, if I were the Jets, if I were the Saints, I would be very seriously considering drafting him in the top 10."

Orlovsky elaborated on what makes Dart an enticing prospect. He highlighted the quarterback's throwing ability, vision and overall intangibles as his strongest suits. The analyst's take comes in stark contrast to a lot of draft experts who view the youngster as a middle-of-the-pack prospect at the position.

Recent mock drafts have placed Dart around the 21st pick with the Pittsburgh Steelers or even falling completely out of the first round. However, Orlovsky's prediction suggests teams like the Raiders, Jets and Saints could target him much earlier.

As for Jalen Milroe, football analysts are drawing comparisons to Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts. According to Jason La Canfora's April 4 analysis in The Washington Post, Milroe is "making quite an impression on teams" and is "almost a lock to go in the second round."

