Ex-NFL QB RGIII has eye-popping message for Super Bowl MVP Jalen Hurts' haters

Before Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles took down the reigning Super Bowl champions Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, former NFL quarterback Robert Griffin III posted on X that if Hurts and the Eagles won, he would be a category above quarterbacks Lamar Jackson, Joe Burrow and Josh Allen.

Of course, many fans disagreed with his tweet and let him know in the replies. A day after the Eagles won Super Bowl 59 with a 40-22 dominant outing, Griffin III double-downed on his tweet from Saturday, stating that Hurts' haters are 'Big mad' and that he is above them in the category where it matters the most (winning a Super Bowl.)

Griffin III tweeted:

"Jalen Hurts haters are BIG MAD. Jalen Hurts is not in the same category as Joe Burrow, Josh Allen and Lamar Jackson. He is a CATEGORY ABOVE THEM WHERE IT MATTERS THE MOST. He is a Super Champion. Better player? No. More talented? No. But you will respect his Ring and his story."

Griffin III's post on X caused some confusion, as fans questioned why the part about Hurts not being better or more talented, but being above them in the category where it matters the most, meaning the Super Bowl.

Let's take a deeper look at whether or not Hurts is decisively better than the three quarterbacks Griffin III compared him to.

Is Jalen Hurts better than Lamar Jackson, Joe Burrow and Josh Allen?

Jalen Hurts during Super Bowl LIX: Kansas City Chiefs vs. Philadelphia Eagles - Source: Getty

When comparing Jalen Hurts to the three other quarterbacks that Robert Griffin III mentioned, the only thing that sticks out is his Super Bowl win. Let's take a look at each player's accolades:

In five seasons, Hurts has been named to two Pro Bowls and was a Second-Team All-Pro in 2022. He also has a Super Bowl ring and Super Bowl MVP. He has 14,667 passing yards and 85 touchdowns while rushing for 3,133 yards and 55 touchdowns.

In the same amount of time, Joe Burrow has passed for 19,001 passing yards and 140 touchdowns. He also went to one Super Bowl, has the highest completion percentage of all-time, has been named to two Pro Bowls and has been named Comeback Player of the Year twice.

Lamar Jackson has more passing yards than Burrow and Hurts with 20,059 yards and 166 touchdowns. As a rusher, he has 6,173 yards and 33 touchdowns. He's a four-time Pro Bowler, three-time All-Pro and two-time MVP.

Reigning NFL MVP Josh Allen is a three-time Pro Bowler, two-time All-Pro (second team) and has thrown for 26,434 passing yards and 195 touchdowns. He's also rushed for 4,142 yards and 65 touchdowns.

Do you think Jalen Hurts is a level above Josh Allen, Lamar Jackson and Joe Burrow?

