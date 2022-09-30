Former NFL RB wins $28.5 million verdict after suing Manhattan doctor who ended his career

Former NFL running back Michael Cox had his career shortened due to a devastating leg injury. The incident happened during a game back in 2014 when he was a member of the New York Giants. As a result of his injury, a jury in Manhattan awarded Cox a verdict of $28.5 million due to the negligence of a doctor.

Per court documents, the former Giants running back suffered a broken leg, damaged cartilage, and an injured ankle after being tackled in that game versus the Seattle Seahawks.

Dr. Dean Lorich, the-then head of the orthopedic trauma service at New York Presbyterian Hospital, was reportedly unsuccessful in fully fixing Cox's left ankle. This prompted Cox to take legal action against both the doctor and the hospital in 2016 for unnamed damages.

Unfortunately, in 2017, Lorich was found dead in his Upper East Side home with a knife in his chest. His passing was later ruled a suicide by authorities.

Cox played two seasons in the NFL, both with the Giants. He was drafted in the seventh round of the 2013 NFL Draft. He rushed for 76 yards on 22 carries in 18 games in his two seasons in the league.

Former NFL player's attorney on huge verdict

Green Bay Packers v New York Giants

Cox’s attorney, Jordan Merson, agreed with the verdict of the Manhattan jury, saying:

“The jury spoke with a clear and unambiguous voice that Mr. Cox received inadequate medical care and treatment and was significantly injured as a result. We are pleased with the jury’s decision.”

Attorney Bhalinder Rikhye, on the other hand, was in opposition of the jury's decision:

“We disagree strongly with the jury’s verdict and believe it was inconsistent with the evidence in the case. We will be appealing the decision."

Both the lawyer for the hospital and Rikhye swore they'd appeal the ruling.

The case of Michael Cox draws similarities to a story related to the recent injury of Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert. Herbert's doctor is notoriously being sued by former Chargers quarterback Tyrod Taylor for malpractice that allegedly cost the latter his NFL career as a starter. There are currently no new developments around the case's progress

