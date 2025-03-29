Ex-NFL scout says injured Christian McCaffrey has no trade value at $19,000,000

Ex-NFL scout John Middlekauff ruled out the possibility of any team making a trade for San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey on his current pay. This follows recent trade rumors surrounding the star running back.

Middlekauff discussed the subject outright in his YouTube video on Friday. He cited McCaffrey's large contract and the upcoming draft as key considerations that have nullified the RB's trade value:

"Who, in their right mind today, would trade anything of value for Christian McCaffrey making $19 million in a draft loaded with starting running backs? The answer is nobody," Middlekauff said. (12:56)

The ex-scout went on to say that Christian McCaffrey probably has more value to the 49ers than to prospective trade teams, adding, "He is more valuable to the Niners today than he is to another team."

Christian McCaffrey, set to be 29 next season, sat out 13 games in 2024 with Achilles tendon and knee problems. He is still the NFL's second-highest-paid running back after signing a two-year, $38 million extension in June 2024.

49ers' roster overhaul casts doubt on Christian McCaffrey's future

NFL: San Francisco 49ers at Buffalo Bills - Source: Imagn

The 49ers have made drastic roster moves this offseason, already releasing nine starters. Most prominently, they traded wide receiver Deebo Samuel weeks prior, with rumors circulating that Brandon Aiyuk is next.

On March 26, The Sporting News' Aaliyan Mohammed suggested trading Christian McCaffrey to the Dallas Cowboys for third-round selections in 2025 and 2026. Mohammed theorized this transaction would assist San Francisco's cap situation.

"[The 49ers] are gearing up to pay Brock Purdy and may want to rebuild a young roster around him," Mohammed wrote.

The rumored trade is faced by challenges on both sides. The Niners don't have much depth at running back following the loss of Jordan Mason in free agency. McCaffrey's injury history and high salary cap hit make him a less likely candidate for Dallas.

The Cowboys have generally shied away from making such expensive deals. They've already filled their backfield requirements with the signings of Miles Sanders and Javonte Williams, potentially looking to draft a younger running back.

As Mohammed pointed out, "Two third-round picks isn't an enormous return." He put it into perspective by explaining that the Seattle Seahawks got only one third-round pick for two-time Pro Bowl quarterback Geno Smith this offseason.

Before his injury-plagued 2024 season, McCaffrey led the NFL in rushing with 1,459 yards. His three-time All-Pro status reflects his talent when healthy, but the questions surrounding his ability to stay healthy are relevant.

