  Ex-NFL Super Bowl champ urges Titans to trade Calvin Ridley away after Cam Ward's "we are a**" comment

Ex-NFL Super Bowl champ urges Titans to trade Calvin Ridley away after Cam Ward's "we are a**" comment

By Nishant
Published Oct 02, 2025 15:16 GMT
Cam Ward and Calvin Ridley (Imagn Images)
Cam Ward and Calvin Ridley (Imagn Images)

The Tennessee Titans are off to a disastrous start under rookie Cam Ward. They are one of three winless teams in the 2025 NFL season, alongside the New York Jets and New Orleans Saints. The rookie quarterback expressed his frustration after a 26-0 loss to the Houston Texans on Sunday.

"Everything, from interception to a penalty to an incompletion by me. ... I mean, we keeping the buck right now, we a*s," Ward said.

Former Super Bowl champion Aqib Talib shared his take on the 2025 No. 1 overall pick's statement during his appearance on "The Arena: Gridiron" show on Wednesday. The former Denver Broncos cornerback urged the Titans to part ways with a star wide receiver.

"As long as you include yourself, the team gonna feel that, so you acknowledge your problem," Talib said. "Y'all probably gonna be a** this whole year. Y'all probably gonna get another good draft pick. If they smart, they would get (Calvin) Ridley's a** up out of there.

"Get some more draft picks, because he got paid last year and he a**, he leads the league in drops. He got about 130 yards receiving in four games. I will get him up out of there, bro. Let's get some more picks. Let's get a young guy in, somebody who can handle that contract. If they draft right in the next few years with a guy like Cam, you won't be a**."
Cam Ward has thrown the same number of interceptions as touchdowns in his rookie season. He completed only 12 of 28 passes for just 112 yards in the season-opening defeat to the Denver Broncos. It did not get better in Week 2, as the QB threw 19 completions on 33 passes for 175 yards and one touchdown in a 33-19 loss to the LA Rams.

He logged 23 completions of 38 passes for 219 yards, one TD and one INT in a 41-20 defeat to the Indianapolis Colts. Ward recorded his worst performance against the Texans, completing just 10 of 26 passes for 108 yards and one INT last week. His completion rate barely breaches the 50% mark in the first four games. He has been sacked a league-high 17 times this season already.

Cam Ward calls out teammates for disappointing performance

Cam Ward said the team has nothing to lose after the defeat against the Texans on Sunday. The quarterback knows he has to lock in after dropping a quarter of their games this season, but he also wants his teammates to take accountability.

“From the defense line, from the special teams to all three places, we have to play together,” Ward said.

Ward believes the team has failed to play together this season and needs to improve on that. He wants the hard work they put in to show up on Sunday, but it hasn't been the case yet, and the rookie wants it to happen next week.

Nishant

Nishant

Nishant is a Delhi-based journalist at Sportskeeda specializing in High School Sports. He graduated in Mathematical Sciences and is pursuing a Masters in Operational Research at Delhi University.

With his educational background and over four years of experience, Nishant likes to be precise with information. He is passionate about cricket, football, basketball, and chess, often writing about events and game analysis.

His favorite team is the Michigan Wolverines, and he thoroughly enjoyed their unbeaten season and championship win, especially when it culminated in Jim Harbaugh fulfilling his promise of getting a tattoo.

When he is not working or watching sports, Nishant likes to play football and write poetry. Wrapping everything in humor with relatable memes and defending his heart out on the football field is why he gets up every day.

Edited by R. Elahi
