Ex-NFL WR makes his thoughts known about Jerry Jones’ take on Micah Parsons’ agent

Negotiating a new contract directly with a player seems rare in pro sports, although Cowboys owner Jerry Jones doesn't negotiate like most people. On Tuesday's episode of "The Facility," NFL analyst James Jones weighed in on Jones talking directly with Micah Parsons about a new contract and not his agent, David Mulugheta.

“I don’t think this is a big deal," Jones said. "Jerry is really close with Micah. … I think the only thing here that sits with me is the agent’s not a factor.” (0:17)

Parsons has been nothing short of extraordinary since the Cowboys drafted him 12th overall in the 2021 NFL Draft. He has registered double-digit sacks in each of his four seasons with America's Team.

On Tuesday, Jerry Jones said (via USA Today):

"The agent is not a factor here. And I don’t know his name. ... The agent doesn’t have one thing to do with what we’re doing when we get on a football field as a team. Micah does. To the degree I’m involved, I do.

“Frankly, most people who negotiate with me will tell you that they’re better off negotiating with me rather than anybody else.”

That’s something that James Jones acknowledged.

“You know for a fact that the agent matters or the deal is not going to get done, you need the agent a part of this, to get the deal done, but Jerry Jones is ok, the deal will get done, he’s a little older, I’m not worried about it," Jones added. (0:45)

Parsons has made the Pro Bowl in every one of his NFL campaigns, and the 2019 Consensus All-American has twice been named a first-team All-Pro.

Micah Parsons' potential big payday

Given everything Micah Parsons has accomplished early on in his Cowboys career and what some defensive players have been paid this off-season, it would seem that the former Penn State product will see a significant pay hike whenever a deal is done.

Myles Garrett is making $40 million annually, while Maxx Crosby is now earning $35.5 million per year. Given Parsons’ age and what he’s been able to do, it wouldn’t be out of the realm of possibility for him to get something similar.

Clarence Hill of All City DLLS Sports reported that Parsons' new contract talks could surpass the earnings of Myles Garrett's recent deal with the Browns. If no agreement is reached, Parsons will become a free agent following the 2025 season.

