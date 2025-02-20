The Dallas Cowboys have had a perplexing offseason. Following the Week 18 loss to the Washington Commanders, the team engaged in extension talks with head coach Mike McCarthy. They did not place any interview requests, suggesting it was only a matter of time before they announced that they weren't changing their head coach.

However, a week later, news broke that the two sides couldn't agree on terms and decided to part ways. Dallas was now well behind the rest of the teams hunting for a new head coach but they still did not showcase any urgency. With all top candidates committing elsewhere, there was genuine concern about the Cowboys' plans to replace McCarthy.

They finally revealed their grand plan, announcing they were promoting offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer to head coach. Not many were thrilled about the move and few believe that the 51-year-old could end the franchise's three-decade-long wait for a Super Bowl win.

Greg Jennings believes the team is unlikely to make it past the Divisional Round of the playoffs next season. Discussing the Cowboys' ceiling on "First Things First," the former Green Bay Packers wide receiver said:

“[The Cowboys] have established who they are. They’re not S.B.O.B. (Super Bowl Or Bust), they’re D.R.O.B. That’s Divisional Round or bust. That’s their cap. They can’t get over that hump."

Dak Prescott confident Cowboys can win Super Bowl

Most fans, analysts, and former players have written off the Cowboys' chances of winning the Super Bowl following the appointment of Brian Schottenheimer. However, quarterback Dak Prescott has faith that the team can hoist the Lombardi Trophy.

When asked about the Philadelphia Eagles' Super Bowl win during an interview at an event for the Children's Cancer Fund, Prescott said:

"I feel like we've competed with the Eagles and beat them for the most part when we've played them. I don't want to say, 'Check the record,' when the other guy is holding the trophy, right? So credit to them. They've earned it, and they deserve it by all means. But, yeah, [we're] very close...

"I feel confident that we've gotten the better part each and every time. But just seeing [them beat the Chiefs in] such a dominating fashion, credit to them. It's our turn, and it's on us."

Not many share Prescott's optimism, however, the quarterback believes the Cowboys can bounce back under Schottenheimer and hoist the Lombardi Trophy in 2026.

