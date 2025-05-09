Ex-Patriots Safety says George Pickens has every right to want out of Steelers' chaos

Ex-Pittsburgh Steelers star George Pickens was traded to the Dallas Cowboys on Wednesday. He was drafted in the second round of the 2022 NFL draft and spent three seasons in Steel City. The franchise traded their wide receiver to the Cowboys for a 2026 third-round pick and a 2027 fifth-round pick.

Former New England Patriots safety turned analyst, Rodney Harrison, believes that this was the best outcome for George Pickens' future. On Thursday's episode of 'Football Night in America', he shed light on the inconsistency the wide receiver faced as a part of the Steelers offense.

"It's been a mess in Steelers Nation, it's been absolute mess," Harrison said. "Who, especially a young guy that wants the football, why would be want to be there?....He's not mature enough to handle the moment....I think that was the best move for the Steelers, to get rid of him, move on, and continue to pursue a new number two."

After quarterback Ben Roethlisberger's retirement in January 2022, the Steelers have failed to find a suitable replacement. They went through several quarterbacks during George Pickens' tenure, which resulted in some inconsistent plays on the field.

Last season, the wide receiver could only muster 900 receiving yards and three touchdowns while the Steelers finished with a 10-7 campaign and a wild-card playoff round loss to the Ravens. Head coach Mike Tomlin reportedly pushed the narrative to part ways with Pickens.

The Steelers also brought in DK Metcalf from the Seahawks on a five-year, $150 million deal. With him projected as the WR1 for the upcoming season, there were doubts about Pickens' future in Steel City.

George Pickens acknowledges his lack of maturity, promises to focus on growth with Cowboys

The wide receiver was questioned about the reports pointing out his immaturity. In 2024, he incurred fines worth more than $20,000 for unsportsmanlike conduct on the field.

George Pickens said that he is looking forward to developing with each passing day in Dallas. He believes that joining the Cowboys was the first step in the right direction.

"I'm gonna take it one day at a time," Pickens said. "Everybody in the world is working on growing and bettering themselves. I feel like growth is me moving in a great direction and coming to the Cowboys....That's how you build a winning culture in any sport. I'm gonna be working every day."

Pickens also expressed his excitement about working with Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott. He dubbed him a 'smart' and 'prolific' signal caller and is looking forward to sharing the field with 4x Pro Bowl wide receiver CeeDee Lamb.

