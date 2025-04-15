Ex-Raiders DE Isaac Rochell's wife Allison Kuch shows off perfectly toned tummy after C-section in postpartum glow-up

Former Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Isaac Rochell and his wife, Allison Kuch, welcomed their first daughter, Scottie, in December 2024. It has been more than a year since Kuch gave birth to Scottie through C-section, and her physique has started to get back to its pre-pregnancy version.

On Monday, Allison showed off her well-toned abs and talked about her fitness journey, post-C-section. Kuch shared a series of Instagram stories featuring her mirror selfies inside the gym. Talking about her genuine surprise at her impressive transformation, Kuch wrote:

"Happy c section awareness month. Genuinely never thought my stomach would look like this after pregnancy & ESPECIALLY after having a c section."

Allison Kuch shows off perfectly toned tummy after C-section in postpartum glow-up (Image Credit: Kuch/IG)

In another Instagram story, Allison revealed that her diet has played "the biggest part" in helping her achieve a great physique after her C-section surgery. Listing out the things she did in order to get herself well-toned abs, Kuch said:

Trending

"My diet has played the biggest part in my body changing: no alcohol. Focusing on high protein & fiber. Primarily no dairy and gluten. Eating at home 90% of the time. If I wouldn't feed it to my daughter, not eating it (lol) so that cuts out a lot of sugar and gross foods."

Earlier this week, the social media influencer revealed an "insane" highlight of Scottie's childhood and posted it for fans on her Instagram. Kuch shared a picture of the road on her IG story, on her way to Disneyland Resort. Talking about how it has been "so fun" to fill Scottie's childhood with trips to Disney, Kuch captioned her IG story:

“The fact Scottie gets to grow up going to Disney all the time is so fun. Like what an insane childhood.”

Isaac Rochell's wife Allison Kuch twinned in 'sassy' pants with daughter Scottie

Last week, Allison Kuch took her daughter, Scottie, to her friend's birthday party, and the mother-daughter duo wore matching cheetah pants. Kuch later shared an adorable moment with Scottie playing with her sunglasses in an Instagram post.

"sassy. no notes," Kuch captioned the Instagram post.

Allison Kuch and her husband, Isaac Rochell, went to Disneyland earlier this week. Kuch shared a glimpse into her family trip via Instagram, along with a hilarious BTS of the former NFL star.

