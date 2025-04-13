Isaac Rochell's wife Allison Kuch shares hilarious BTS of post NFL career duties: "Dads at Disney"

Former Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Isaac Rochell has maintained an active social media profile since he last played in the NFL in 2023. His wife, Allison Kuch, is also active on social media, as the couple shares life updates with their followers.
Kuch is enjoying her vacation at Disneyland with her daughter and husband, Isaac Rochell, as she shared a few snaps on her IG story on Saturday. Among the many snaps, one photo showcased a hilarious moment with Rochell waiting next to daughter Scottie Bee’s stroller.
Kuch also wrote a funny comment to display her husband’s situation as he performed his fatherly duties. She wrote,
“Lol dads at Disney.”
Earlier, Kuch shared multiple photos of her story from the family outing as Scottie Bee enjoyed her time at the entertainment theme park. Kuch brought in some peanuts and jelly in a plastic bag, which her little one enjoyed a lot.
“I made peanut butter + jelly and cut them into tiny little pieces and she’s so obsessed.”
The other photos shared by Kuch revealed how Scottie enjoyed her time at Disneyland. She played in the fountain and ran across the park all day. Perhaps this explains why Rochell looked a bit tired while sitting near his daughter’s cradle.
Meanwhile, Rochell and Kuch met some of their followers during their family outings. Despite being a former NFL player, Rochell had to take a backseat in the selfies clicked as Kuch and the other girls took center stage. However, Rochell played along and later shared them on his IG story and wrote,
“Lol me in the background and Mr. Kuch”
After frying his iPhone, Isaac Rochell microwaves his AirPods
Although Allison Kuch and her husband had a tiring yet entertaining day at Disneyland, it didn’t end well for Rochell as he fried his earphones. Kuch shared the unfortunate incident on her IG story on Sunday as she wrote,
“Having a husband with adhd: he microwaved his AirPods.”
Unfortunately, this isn’t the first instance of Rochell frying up his iPhone or accessories. Last month, he revealed through his social media posts that he fried his iPhone while recording himself in the sauna. Though the phone was damaged, Rochell was more concerned about the photos within. Luckily, he retrieved all of the photos but lost his phone in the process.
