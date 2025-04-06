Ex-Raiders DE Isaac Rochell's wife Allison twins 'cheetah pants' with daughter Scottie

Ex-NFL star Isaac Rochell's wife, Allison Kuch, sneaked out for a weekend getaway with daughter Scottie on Saturday. The mother-daughter duo attended Scottie’s friend's birthday party. Kuch later shared a glimpse into her sunny day outing on Instagram.

The first IG story featured a selfie of Kuch inside her car with her daughter Scottie in the backseat. Another story featured a snapshot of Scottie sitting on her mother’s lap. The social media influencer twinned “cheetah pants” with her daughter. Kuch captioned that story:

"Scottie wore cheetah pants, so I wore cheetah pants.”

Isaac Rochell's wife Allison twins 'cheetah pants' with daughter Scottie (Image Source: Kuch/IG)

Interestingly, Kuch covered Scottie’s face with an emoji in all her pictures. Since her daughter’s birth, Kuch has maintained a certain level of privacy when posting photos of Scottie online. During an interview with E! News last year, Kuch talked about her reason for the same, saying:

“Because of the opinions of people on social media, keeping our daughter more private was a very easy decision. I think parenting is one of the most controversial things, whether they're sleeping in a bassinet or in their room or formula-fed or breastfed. There's such an opinion on everything.”

Kuch further explained how she wanted to keep her “daughter safe from not only the judgment of other people but also the weird people in the world.” Being an influencer, Kuch has been well aware of the dark reality of social media. Therefore, it makes sense why she has been preferring to maintain privacy.

Isaac Rochell's wife Allison Kuch opened up about hiring babysitters for Scottie

During their initial parenthood years, Isaac Rochell and his wife, Allison Kuch, didn’t hire babysitters for their daughter, Scottie. However, the couple recently revealed they accepted help babysitting their daughters after struggling to manage their busy schedule.

“We don’t have family nearby, and our circle of friends is small. Recently, we realized we were kind of drowning, so we’ve started accepting help," Kuch said during an interview with PEOPLE. "But there’s this negative perspective around it, and I think breaking that barrier is really important.”

Kuch has been enjoying her motherhood journey and recently made headlines for celebrating her sweet parenting milestone. Before that, the social media influencer shared her honest experience with motherhood so far.

