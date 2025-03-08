Ex-Steelers star calls out Bengals for “cheap” way of handling things after team’s decision on Trey Hendrickson

The Bengals' defense was poor last year with Trey Hendrickson being one of the bright spots. The unit leaked points and, in a year where Joe Burrow was in the running for the MVP and Ja'Marr Chase secured the triple crown, was a major reason why Cincinnati did not feature in the playoffs. The defensive end, though, maintained his high standards as others failed around him.

Ad

2024 was Trey Hendrickson's second consecutive season with 17.5 sacks. It was enough for him to lead the league in that statistical category this year and keep him in running for the Defensive Player of the Year award. One would assume that the Bengals would build around him on that side of the ball. But with salary cap considerations an issue, reports emerged that Cincinnati is open to him exploring a trade.

Ryan Clark, who played for the Bengals' AFC North divisional rivals, the Steelers, was less than impressed with the stance Cincinnati is taking. He posted on X/Twitter,

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"The Bengals gonna cheap their way through life ain’t they? Sheesh!"

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Expand Tweet

Ad

He was not the only one who was shocked by the decision, with other former player-turned-analysts like Dan Orlovsky also weighing in to register their disapproval.

Trey Hendrickson decision follows Bengals' controversial Tee Higgins move

The Bengals' Decision to Allow Trey Hendrickson to seek a trade follows their judgment to use the franchise tag on Tee Higgins for the second straight year instead of hashing out a long-term deal in advance. It shows that Cincinnati is taking a different approach to their star players that some other franchises might take.

Ad

On the other hand, as good as some of their players have been individually, the Bengals have missed out on the postseason for two consecutive years despite finishing with 9-8 records in both seasons. The front office might be looking to optimize their roster on the defensive side and might be looking for a team approach instead of one star player.

They have a lot of retooling needs on that side of the ball and they have to do it within the salary cap. General manager Duke Tobin had telegraphed this policy before this year's Super Bowl, where he had said that he wanted to get Trey Hendrickson re-signed but was not willing to pay top dollar for every position. It is clear from the social media reaction from fans and analysts alike, though, that many people feel this is a wrong decision by Cincinnati.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Bengals Nation! Check out the latest Cincinnati Bengals Schedule and dive into the Bengals Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.