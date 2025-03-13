Ex-Titans star Ryan Tannehill's wife Lauren shares details into health setback

Veteran quarterback Ryan Tannehill’s wife, Lauren, revealed in an Instagram story on Tuesday that she had fractured two bones in her left foot while hiking. She posted two photos showcasing her injury and made sarcastic remarks about it.

“Didn’t see this one on the bingo card today,” Lauren wrote.

Ryan Tannehill's wife Lauren Tannehill updates fans on her injury

In her other story, she briefed fans about her injury and wrote:

“I injured myself three weeks hiking, fractured two bones attached to a tendon that holds up my arch! Prayers up my friends! We’re travelling like crazy and I’ll be bringing my baddie boot out of the country twice.”

Lauren Tannehill hails from Texas and loves outdoor adventures like hiking and hunting. Although she hasn’t posted about her hunting hobby lately, it came into the limelight in 2014 when she forgot her AR-15, a military-style assault rifle worth $2000, which was registered in the name of Ryan Tannehill, in the back seat of a rental car.

The couple has been together since their spring break trip in 2009. Although they attended the same university, they didn’t cross paths until then. Lauren wasn’t aware that Ryan played football.

They got married in 2012 in Mexico in front of their family. A few months later, Ryan was drafted as the eighth overall pick by the Miami Dolphins.

Ryan Tannehill is well-suited for Minnesota Vikings

Ryan Tannehill spent the next seven seasons with the Dolphins until he was traded to the Tennessee Titans in 2019. The Dolphins received a fourth-round and seventh-round pick, while the Titans received Tannehill and a sixth-round pick. His salary was restructured to a one-year agreement for $7 million, but the Dolphins also paid $5 million.

In 2019, he started as a backup but soon led the team to a 7-3 record and took the Titans to the AFC championship game. For his performance, he was awarded the NFL Comeback Player of the Year and a $118 million contract extension.

Since 2023, he has remained a free agent as he looks for an opportunity with a playoff contender. Athlon Sports on Tuesday suggested the Minnesota Vikings as his potential new home, as they will be looking for a new backup QB after releasing Sam Darnold.

The report suggests the Vikings need a veteran presence to guide J.J. McCarthy and secure the position in case of a setback. The report calls Ryan Tannehill the "logical fit" if he can "alter his expectations."

