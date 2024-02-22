Kirk Cousins has spent each of the past six seasons with the Minnesota Vikings as their starting quarterback and a team captain. In his role, he is one of the leaders in the locker room, as quarterbacks often are. While he is reportedly liked and respected around the NFL, apparently some of his weekly routines frustrated his teammates.

The veteran quarterback apparently took off every Tuesday during the season to give himself additional personal time. While veteran players often have scheduled off days or practice limitations to manage their workload, Cousins' situation is a bit different. This is much less common for quarterbacks, especially considering he was reportedly completely away from the team's facilities on those days.

Alex Boone recently discussed his feelings on this situation during an episode of the OLine Committee podcast. He spent one season with the Vikings during his nine-year NFL career.

Boone explained:

“It just starts over every Monday. A whole new 100-hour work week. All over, no matter how you feel or what you feel. When the quarterback of the team comes out and is like, ‘I take Tuesdays off because I need personal time,’ I was really offended when he said that. I think everybody on the team was probably like, ‘This is bullsh*t’.”

Boone suggested that the rest of the team was likely offended that Kirk Cousins received special treatment with his practice schedule. He implied that many players would like to have an extra day off for personal time every week. Unfortunately for most players, that luxury is not available, but when it comes to top-tier quarterbacks, the rules are a bit more flexible.

Were Kirk Cousins and Alex Boone teammates?

Alex Boone spent nine years in the NFL, including six of them with the San Francisco 49ers. The 2016 NFL season was the only year that he played for the Minnesota Vikings and that was before Kirk Cousins joined the team.

Cousins began his career with the Washington Commanders, where he spent his first six seasons. It wasn;t until 2018, two years after Boone had already left, that Cousins joined the Vikings.

While they were never actually teammates, that doesn't mean that Boone isn't familiar with how the locker room may feel about such a situation. He and his podcast partner Jeremiah Sirles went on to explain that they have never been a part of any NFL team that had a quarterback using Cousins' "Tuesdays off" approach during the season.