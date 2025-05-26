Joey Chestnut is scheduled to attempt yet another eating world record on Memorial Day 2025 this year. In fact, he will be looking to break his own world record in popcorn eating and will try to do so at Rural King in Indiana on May 26th. This is one of more than 50 world records that he currently holds as the clear-cut GOAT in competitive eating.
His place at the top of the list of all-time greats in the eating world is unquestioned, but some would argue that he belongs among the GOAT of GOATs in all of sports. First, one would have to defin competitoive eating as a sport, which can be a polarizing topic. If it is in fact a sport, Joey Chestnut belongs in the mix along with legends like Tom Brady and Michael Jordan as the overall sports GOAT.
The iconic eater sat down with Sportskeeda's Adam Hulse for an exclusive interview leading into his new record-setting attempt for popcorn. He was asked about his own opinion as to whether or not competitive eating should be defined as a sport.
Chestnut responded:
Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!
"It is, absolutely, to me, I consider it a sport. It's soomething that has technique, there's talent involved, to a degree, but it's really about practice and figuring out my body and learning how to push my body to the absolute limit and making my body adapt. I can have good days and bad days, it's not simple."
"Some people get offended when I call it a sport, but those are also the same people that don't consider golf a sport, right? I remeber years ago, people would really have that argument. Like, there's competition, there's work with the body, and when you really look at it, it's definitely a sport."
Joey Chestnut explained what makes him believe that competitive eating is a sport, but also acknowledged why some may see it differently. He compared it to golf and broke down the factors that do in fact make it a sport. He was then asked about his place among the sports GOATs.
Chestnut replied:
"It's really hard to compare apples and oranges. I think Jordan and Brady, it'd be insulting to compare like which one's better, right? It's either one of them. But I think, at least in my field of competitive eating, I can pretty confidently say I'm number one."
The legendary eater had no problem calling himself the GOAT in his own field, and it's nearly impossible to make any legitimate case against him. He has more than 50 world records, so if eating is a sport, he likely belongs towards the top of the sports GOAT list along with legends like Tom Brady and Michael Jordan. He's right that it's difficult to compare legends in different fields, but it's reasonable to say he dominant his more than anyone else in history.
Joey Chestnut has his sights set on even more world records
Many are aware of Joey Chestnut being the greatest of all-time in the iconic Nathan's Hot Dog Eating contest, but some may not undersatnd just how dominant of an eater he really is. He holds more than 50 world records currently and has shown no signs of slowing down.
He is scheduled to attempt breaking his own popcorn eating world record on Memorial Day 2025 at Rural King in Indiana. He explained during the interview that up next will be a stop in Syracuse to take a shot at the boneless chicken wings record before his annual hot dog competition on the 4th of July.
It doesn't end there for Joey Chestnut, because despite his unrivaled place as the eating GOAT, he still has lofty aspirations. He stated that he thinks his records will someday be broken, as they are often are in all sports. Until that happens, he will continue chasing new records, as well as improving on his own records, as he further cements his iconic legacy.
When do NFL tickets go on sale for 2025 season? All you need to know