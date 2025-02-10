Patrick Mahomes has been a standout quarterback in the National Football League since 2019. While he has three Super Bowl wins, it's the two losses he has in the big game that some NFL fans have used in comparing him to Tom Brady.

A comparison between Tom Brady's and Patrick Mahomes' stats in Super Bowl appearances quickly circulated on X. In ten Super Bowl appearances, Brady had 21 touchdowns and six interceptions. In five Super Bowl appearances, Patrick Mahomes has seven touchdowns and seven interceptions.

While Patrick Mahomes has three Super Bowl rings, his stats in the big game don't come close to Tom Brady. Fans on the social media platform were quick to defend Brady in the debate, stating that the 29-year-old is definitely not of the same caliber when it comes to the Super Bowl.

One fan on X was bold enough to say that Brady's performance in the three Super Bowl matchups he lost was still better than Mahomes in the three he won. Brady's stats not only show a better Super Bowl performance, but he also defeated Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV.

"Brady in 3 sb losses played better than Mahomes in the 3 SB wins."-one fan stated

"This goat conversations is over with . He has to win alot and make up for these loses to be in conversation. Definitely a 1st ballot hall of famer."-another said on X

"Yet people and media acting like Mahomes already surpassed Brady."-one person said of Mahomes

Some NFL fans even declared they weren't fans of Tom Brady but still felt that he could easily continue to carry the "G.O.A.T." title from here on out in NFL history. If Patrick Mahomes continues to play in the National Football League for as long as Tom Brady played, he will have plenty of time to win more games but, his performance in the big game will need some improvement.

"The undisputed GOAT, no one ever coming close, Mahomes could never."-another supporter of Brady's wrote

"They’re not the same."-another person bluntly said

"As much as I’m not a big Brady fan the comparisons between him and Mahomes are over. Don’t even try."-wrote another NFL fan

Patrick Mahomes took blame for loss in emotional post on X

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs suffered a 40-22 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LIX on Sunday night. The quarterback completed 21 of 32 attempted passes for a total of 257 yards and three touchdowns along with two interceptions. He was also sacked six times.

After the loss, Patrick Mahomes took to X and shared an emotional post where he said he let all of Chiefs Kingdom down and that he will learn from his mistakes in the loss. He also thanked everyone for all of the love and support they have shown him and the Kansas City Chiefs.

"Appreciate all the love and support from #ChiefsKingdom I let y’all down today. I’ll always continue to work and try and learn and be better for it. Want to give thanks to God for every opportunity he has given me. We will be back."-Mahomes wrote on X

The quarterback finished his post by promising Chiefs fans that they will be back in the Super Bowl.

