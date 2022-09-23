"It's all marketing" - Ezekiel Elliott dismisses Jerry Jones' opinion that he wants Dak Prescott and another QB to compete for starting spot

Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott has dismissed owner Jerry Jones' latest comments regarding Dak Prescott and Cooper Rush. Jones spoke with Michael Gehlken of the "Dallas Morning News" and said that he wouldn't mind a little competition for the starting quarterback position.

Jones said:

“If he comes in here and plays as well as Prescott played, Rush played that well over these next games, I’d walk to New York to get that,’’ Jones said.

Jones was then asked if he thought it was possible for Rush to come in and take over like Dak Prescott did when Tony Romo was quarterback in 2016. He said:

“Do I think that it’s possible for Rush to come in here and play at a level to win games the way Prescott did when he took over for Romo?’’ Jones asked rhetorically. “Yes, I do. Yes, I do. I certainly think that’s possible.’’

Cooper Rush has stepped up in Dak Prescott's absence, leading Dallas to an unexpected win over the Bengals on Sunday. This has led some people to think that, maybe, the Cowboys are better off with Rush. Jerry Jones' comments suggest that a quarterback controversy would be welcomed.

Elliott, who was drafted at the same time as Dak Prescott, has simply dismissed the owner's comments as simple marketing.

Elliott said via Ed Werder:

“He want y’all to be clicking and listening, too. It’s all marketing. It’s all marketing.”

For most people, there is only one undisputed starter for Dallas, but Jones' comments via Michael Gehlken seem to suggest otherwise.

Jones went on to say:

“Wouldn’t it be something if you had a dilemma as to which way you go? You do that if he gets 10 wins. Same thing that happened with Prescott. I think like that.”

Do the Cowboys actually have a quarterback controversy with Cooper Rush and Dak Prescott?

For most Cowboys fans, there is no quarterback controversy between the two. Dak Prescott has been the starter since a similar incident back in 2016 with Tony Romo.

Romo hurt his back during the preseason, which led to the now 29-year-old starting as a rookie. As we know, he led Dallas to a 13-3 record and a playoff berth, which they ultimately lost to Aaron Rodgers and the Packers.

It is a little bit different this time around as Rush is a backup quarterback who has shown signs of being a decent NFL player. As we know though, being a back-up and a starting quarterback are two completely different things.

While Jones would love a quarterback controversy as it would thrust his Cowboys into the media spotlight where they love to be, there is simply no way that he would bench the quarterback he paid a huge amount of money for, in favor of Rush.

Rush has stepped in now twice in the absence of the 29-year-old starting quarterback, winning both games against the Vikings and now the Bengals, but everyone in NFL circles knows this is Dak Prescott's team.

As Elliott stated, it is all marketing, and there will be no quarterback controversy in Dallas this season.

