Ezekiel Elliott admits one way Tony Pollard is better than him - “Anytime he touches the rock, you might go score a touchdown.”

Ezekiel Elliott has long been the Dallas Cowboys' starting running back, but recently, there have been calls to get backup Tony Pollard more touches. Last year, Pollard performed extremely well and many thought he might be the starter over Elliott.

That didn't happen, though the Cowboys are making use of both backs and will probably continue to do so in Dak Prescott's absence.

Elliott was asked about the difference between himself and his backup by ESPN. He responded by admitting Pollard has a leg up on him in one area:

"I think we have different running styles. I'm more of a bruiser. He's, and he definitely could do that too, but he's a fast guy. He's a guy that, you know, any time he touches the rock, you might go score a touchdown."

"So, I mean, I think our running styles complement each other and this is definitely tough on those opposing defenses."

He believes the Cowboys can continue to feature a dynamic backfield duo to keep opposing defenses off balance due to their vastly different styles.

Ezekiel Elliott's unfortunate decline

The calls for him to be the backup behind Pollard were not without warrant. The former Ohio State product used to be one of the NFL's best and most consistent runners, but that's not exactly the case anymore.

In his rookie season in 2016, he was a Pro Bowler and an All-Pro, and absurdly finished third in MVP voting. He led the league with 1,631 rushing yards and carries with 322, as well as yards per game, with 108.7.

He also scored 15 touchdowns. He missed five games the following season, but rebounded to elite form the following season with a league-leading 304 carries for 1,434 yards and six touchdowns.

Since then, he's seen his numbers decline. His rushing yardage during the ensuing years has been:

1,357 (Pro Bowl)

979

1,002

105 (two games)

He hasn't been injured very much at all. He just hasn't quite been able to produce at the level he used to. Pollard had 5.5 yards per carry last season as a backup and produced a total of 719 yards with far fewer carries.

Elliott is still tied to the Cowboys for another five years. Nonetheless, if his production continues to decline, owner Jerry Jones might seriously reconsider the running back's position with the franchise.

