Ezekiel Elliott faces third lawsuit due to alleged dog attack, plaintiff wants $1 million in damages

Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott seems unable to keep his dogs under control.

Reports surfaced that Elliot has been named in a $1 million lawsuit by a plaintiff for an alleged attack on them by his dogs. This is the third such lawsuit against the Cowboys star.

Details of the Lawsuit against Ezekiel Elliott

Jennifer Gampper, Ezekiel Elliott's neighbor in Frisco, Texas, filed a lawsuit against him, seeking more than $1 million in damages. The suit also names landscaping company Perfect Synthetic Grass as co-defendants.

When the alleged incident occurred on May 20th, 2021, police were on hand to investigate it. The dogs attacked two people and both needed hospitalization, one of whom was the plaintiff in this case. A hearing ensued, which ordered Ezekiel Elliott to remove one of the dogs from the city for being dangerous.

In response to the lawsuit, Ezekiel Elliott's attorney Frank Salzano said:

“Mr. Elliott and his representatives are aware of the lawsuit filed on July 30th, which stems from a previously reported incident from May 21st of this year. As Mr. Elliott expressed at that time, he was — and remains concerned — for the party involved. . . . However, as in most disputes, there are extenuating circumstances to this matter which will impact the legal proceedings which we are not at liberty to disclose. As such, we have no further comment at this time."

Previous cases against Ezekiel Elliott

This is not the first time the Dallas Cowboys running back has gotten into legal trouble due to his dogs.

On March 11, 2020, a woman, who later filed a lawsuit, claimed that she had been attacked by all three of his dogs while on duty to clean his pool. She said that two bulldogs had attacked her legs while a Rottweiler had grabbed hold of her arm. She subsequently needed surgery on her arm.

Another lawsuit arose on March 25, 2021, after Ezekiel Elliott checked in his three dogs at a pet resort. Employee Brandon Williams of Bliss Pet Resort in Prosper, Texas, had taken them out when Elliot's Rottweiler attacked him. The complaint said the dog allegedly caught hold of Williams' right arm and threw him to the ground.

He is not the only member of the Dallas Cowboys with canine-related issues, as quarterback Dak Prescott has also had his fair share of problems with his dogs.

Media Release : Loose Dog Bites Resident https://t.co/zhM00Sijn1 pic.twitter.com/87LL17ow2F — Frisco Police (@FriscoPD) February 25, 2019

Dallas Cowboys fans will, however, hope that their running back can leave such distractions behind him and do his talking on the field.

