Ezekiel Elliott had quite the offseason as the team that drafted him, the Dallas Cowboys, cut him off after seven seasons. The talented running back didn't have a home until the New England Patriots signed him last month ahead of this season.

The All-Pro running back spoke to ESPN's Mike Reiss on being released by Dallas. Elliott said he was upset about the move but was looking forward to facing his old team in Week 4 at AT&T Stadium.

“It’s going to be fun. I’m excited to go back to Dallas, a place where I have so much history, my home in the offseason,” he said. “It will be cool to get back in AT&T [Stadium].”

“I was definitely disappointed but everything happens for a reason,” he added. “God has his plan for us. I’m excited for this next chapter in my life. I’m excited to be a Patriot, I’m excited to go chase a Super Bowl here.”

The 2016 season saw the then-rookie running back lead the NFL in rushing yards (1,631) and yards per game (108.7).

He would win the Offensive Rookie of the Year award and finish third in the MVP voting. Ezekiel Elliott also led the league in yards in the 2018 season with 1,434.

In all, he had four 1,000-yard and 10+ touchdown seasons with Dallas. The three-time Pro Bowler is third in Cowboys history in yards (8,262) and touchdowns (68).

Elliott is off to an okay start with New England in 2023 with 28 carries for 144 as he shares the backfield with Rhamondre Stevenson.

Who replaced Ezekiel Elliott as the Cowboys' starting RB?

When Cowboys owner Jerry Jones let Elliott go, he had a solid replacement in Tony Pollard. The Cowboys drafted Pollard in the fourth round in the 2020 draft.

He challenged Ezekiel Elliott for carries in the Dallas backfield last season, getting 1,007 yards and nine touchdowns. Pollard had fewer carries than Elliott in 2022 (193 to Elliott's 231).

The 26-year-old is taking a share of the workload this season as he's leading the team in yards, carries, and touchdowns. We'll see how both running backs fare at AT&T Stadium this Sunday afternoon.