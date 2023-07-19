Madden 24 creators aren't getting much love as of late, and with the latest running back rankings that see Ezekiel Elliott have a higher rating than others, the blowback continues.

With Zeke having a down year and other backs in Najee Harris and Rhamondre Stevenson thought to have had better years than Elliott, one would think the pair would be ranked higher than Elliott. Well, you'd be wrong. Elliott has a rating of 83, while Stevenson, who had better stats, is rated 80.

NFL fans have taken Madden 24 to task over the rankings, with one fan saying the game has been a joke for a while now.

"madden’s been a joke for so long now, is anyone surprised."

"madden's been a joke for so long now, is anyone surprised"

Other NFL fans gave their thoughts on the rankings.

Zeke having a higher overall than Najee is criminal

The raters for @EAMaddenNFL are Dallas CowHoe fan boys. That's why they rank any past, present or future Cowhoe that high. It won't change until they get some impartial raters to take their place

Stevenson is a far better RB1

You'd think having stats available they would have a formula that could generate a realistic rating

It's a game based around names. The name brands matter more.

Zeke and madden are both washed

So it appears that many aren't in agreement with Madden 24's rankings of the running backs. While the developers will not be able to please everyone, since the trailer has come out and now with the players' OVRs (overall ranking), it seems that not many are happy with the latest version of the game.

Where will Ezekiel Elliott play in 2023?

NFC Divisional Playoffs - Dallas Cowboys v San Francisco 49ers

For some Cowboys fans, they still hold out hope that Zeke will again become a Cowboy, but that ship looks to have sailed. With Tony Pollard, Ronald Jones, Malik Davis, Rico Dowdle, and Deuce Vaughn all on the roster, there's little room for Elliott.

Still out in the wilderness as we approach training camp, Ezekiel Elliott, like other star backs in Dalvin Cooks, Josh Jacobs, and Leonard Fournette, are yet to find an NFL home. Not to mention Saquon Barkley.

With teams likely waiting until training camp begins to assess their own situations, not many are expecting any movement on the running back front.

Now, whether all backs mentioned above get jobs prior to Week 1 is unknown, but it is hard to fathom none being on an active roster.

For Ezekiel Elliott, after seven years of good service to the Cowboys, his time has finally ended, and no one really knows how this running back situation will end...if it does at all.

