NFL Rumors: Cowboys make stance clear on Ezekiel Elliott return

Ezekiel Elliott is still on the free agent market after the Cowboys released him in March. There were various reports that the running back could return to the team this offseason. However, that scenario does not seem likely as NFL reporter Jane Slater clarified recently on NFL Network.

Slater stated there has not been any traction in Elliott playing for Dallas this upcoming season. She also noted that the team has other options for the running back position:

"They're just not talking about it. When I asked if there would be a situation where they would bring him back, it sounds like the same answer I've gotten from a number of teams: it would basically require an injury to one of their (other) running backs. ....

"As much as I know a lot of guys in the locker room would love Ezekiel Elliott to come back, there just doesn't seem like there's a lot of smoke here."

The Dallas Cowboys saved around $11 million when they released Ezekiel Elliott this offseason. Elliott had an amazing start to his career with the Cowboys, finishing second in the AP Offensive Rookie of the Year voting in 2016.

His 1,631 rushing yards led the league that year while getting 15 touchdowns in the process. It was the third-most yards for a rookie in a season in NFL history while the 15 touchdowns were tied for the second-most.

Ezekiel Elliott's carries dropped over the past couple of seasons

Elliott with the Dallas Cowboys

The three-time Pro Bowler last led the NFL in carries in 2018 with 304 as he led in rushing yards that year. His carries dropped from 244 in the 2020 season to 237 the following season. Last season, Ezekiel Elliott had the lowest amount of carries in his NFL career with 231.

This was in large part due to the emergence of Tony Pollard taking the majority of snaps in the Cowboys' backfield. The 27-year-old ranks third in Cowboys history in yards (8,262) and touchdowns (68). Time will tell if a team will pursue the All-Pro running back this offseason.

