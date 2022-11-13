Ezekiel Elliott injury update: Is the Cowboys RB playing vs Packers today? 

The Dallas Cowboys face the Green Bay Packers on the road today at Lambeau Field at 4:25 PM ET, and they may be without their running back Ezekiel Elliott.

ESPN reporter Ed Werder tweeted on Sunday morning that it is likely that Elliott will miss today's game vs. the Packers with a hyper-extended knee.

Ed Werder @WerderEdESPN While he wasn’t definitive, #Cowboys HC Mike McCarthy does not seem to expect RB Ezekiel Elliott to play vs #Packers today - his hyperextended right knee needing another week. Tony Pollard expected to start. He leads Dallas in rushing and TDs. While he wasn’t definitive, #Cowboys HC Mike McCarthy does not seem to expect RB Ezekiel Elliott to play vs #Packers today - his hyperextended right knee needing another week. Tony Pollard expected to start. He leads Dallas in rushing and TDs. https://t.co/fngrVtHaHG

Elliott has 443 rushing yards on 103 carries and a team-high four rushing touchdowns. He only has six receptions for 32 yards this season. This will be Elliott's second missed game this season if he doesn't suit up.

The Cowboys (6-2) are in second place in the NFC East behind the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles, and the Packers (3-6) are in second place in the NFC North. A win for both teams is crucial as they are behind in their divisions and can't afford to get more behind.

The Cowboys are currently 3.5 point favorites over the home-team Packers and sit at the -205 moneyline as the Packers are +170 underdogs.

Tony Pollard will have a big day if Ezekiel Elliott doesn't suit up

If Ezekiel Elliott sits out of today's contest vs. the Green Bay Packers, Tony Pollard will be primed to have a big day.

Pollard has had a career-high 130 rushing attempts thus far this season while recording a career-high 719 yards. Pollard has also recorded career-highs in receptions (39) and receiving yards (337).

Heading into Sunday's game, Pollard leads the league in yards per attempt (6.2) after contact per attempt (5.02) over expected per attempt (2.37).

Against the Chicago Bears in Week 8, Pollard had 13 carries for 141 yards and three rushing touchdowns in the 49-29 win.

With Elliott expected to be out with his knee injury, Pollard could have another monster game and could be the guy the Cowboys' offense leans on.

