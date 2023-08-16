Running back Ezekiel Elliott became a member of the New England Patriots on Monday. Elliott had been released by the Dallas Cowboys this offseason in a move for them to save money.

After a decline in production and with the emergence of Tony Pollard, the Cowboys made the hard decision to move on from the aging back who was drafted No. 4 in 2016.

Elliott had been a free agent all summer, and after mulling his choices, he chose to sign with New England. He participated in team drills with the Patriots on Wednesday.

Upon seeing Ezekiel Elliott hit the field for the first time as a member of the New England Patriots, Elliott was clowned by fans on social media.

Many pointed out that he looks overweight and that out of shape.

Here's how fans reacted.

Ezekiel Elliott will likely provide depth for Rhamondre Stevenson as a backup running back

Ezekiel Elliott's prime days might be behind him. Last season, Elliott ran for a career-low 876 yards and a career-low in yards per carry (3.8.) He also posted career lows in yards per game and touches per game (along with fantasy points per game).

At this stage of his career, Elliott may never again be the All-Pro caliber running back that he once was. Still, Elliott provides good depth as the New England Patriots' backup running back to Rhmondre Stevenson.

Stevenson rushed for 1,040 yards while scoring six total touchdowns last season. Backup running back Damien Harris recorded 462 yards on the ground and scored three touchdowns for the Patriots last season, but signed with the Buffalo Bills in free agency.

While setting career lows in yards and yards per carry last season, Elliott still found the end zone 12 times, which is the second-most touchdowns he's scored in a single season.