It's been a big 24 hours for Ezekiel Elliott as he has a new haircut and a new NFL team in the New England Patriots...and Micah Parsons is pumped.

With Elliott, along with a host of other running backs struggling to find a new NFL home, it is Zeke that is the first domino to fall. Going back to his Ohio State Buckeye days with his haircut, Parsons tweeted and has some lofty ambitions for what Elliott could do in 2023.

After Elliott posted a picture of himself in a barber's chair with his new haircut, Parsons quote tweeted the picture and stated that Elliott will go for 2,000 yards this season.

"Zeke going for 2k yards!"

Now, we aren't sure that Zeke will rush for 2,000 yards, as his highest total of 1,631 came in his rookie season back in 2016, but we sure do love Micah's optimism over what Elliott could do in 2023.

What is also interesting in that we will not have to wait long to see the Cowboys vs. Zeke matchup as the Patriots come to AT&T Stadium in Week 4.

How far could Ezekiel Elliott go this season? The 2023-24 campaign has a lot laying ahead.

What will Ezekiel Elliott bring to New England?

More than anything, Elliott will be a welcome relief for Patriots No. 1 back Rhamondre Stevenson as he more than doubled the rushing yards of the new back on the Patriots roster (Stevenson had 1,040, next best was Damien Harris on 462).

While the days of Zeke taking 20+ carries of the football are now long gone, situationally or near the goalline, Elliott still has a ton of value. This was seen last season with the Cowboys as he had 12 rushing touchdowns.

Exactly how the Patriots will use Ezekiel Elliott is unknown, but they got him for cheap. It is likely that he will be a relief back for Stevenson.

There were 316 carries between Stevenson and Harris last season. In each of Ezekiel Elliott's seasons, he has had at least 231 attempts, so he will no doubt help from a workload standpoint.

It will be interesting to see what the veteran brings to the table this season.