Ezekiel Elliott's salvation army celebration: How much was the Cowboys RB fined?

Ezekiel Elliott and the Dallas Cowboys are synonymous with Thanksgiving. What is more, at AT&T Stadium, at one end of the stadium, are Salvation Army Kettle tubs where donations can be made.

Well, Ezekiel Elliott has a habit of leaping into them when he scores a touchdown. Against the New York Giants today, it wasn't Elliott, but tight ends Dalton Schultz, Peyton Hendershot and Sean McKeon who all jumped into the tub.

It was quite the celebration, but as we are about to discuss, it could hit all three players hard in their wallet.

Typically, celebration is seen as a good thing because it brings awareness to the Salvation Army's cause. But, as we know, when it comes to celebrating, the NFL takes a dim view on it.

Ezekiel Elliott's Salvation Army celebration

Elliott has made a habit of jumping into the Salvation Army tub after he scores a touchdown. Back in 2016, when Elliott made the leap into the tub as Dallas scored, many thought the celebration was great.

Two years later, in 2018, Elliott threw $21 into the tub as his celebrations on Thanksgiving continued to be centered around bringing awareness to what the Salvation Army does.

How much was Ezekiel Elliott fined for jumping in the Salvation Army pot?

What comes next is a little difficult to get a grasp on. Back in 2016, when Elliott jumped into the Salvation Army bin, the NFL did not fine him. But the officials on the day chose to throw a flag on the running back because of it (celebration at work).

Then two years later, Zeke threw $21 into the tub after he scored a touchdown. The NFL didn't like that. The running back was fined an incredible $13,369 for pitching into help those who are less fortunate. Work that out.

Despite Elliott's clear good intentions, the league didn't care for it, so they hit his pocket. With three of the Cowboys' tight ends jumping into the Salvation Army's tub during their Thanksgiving game, it remains to be seen if the league will take action.

Not that the players will be footing the bill, as owner Jerry Jones said pre-game that if fines come any player's way, he has them covered.

It is still hard to beleive that the NFL fined Elliott for such a good gesture. Make of that what you will.

