NFL fans furious about Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott's snub from Pro Bowl 2022 roster

Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott has been left out of the Pro Bowl roster for the second consecutive season. Once the most dominant back in the league, Elliott has seen his form dip dramatically with injuries playing a big part.

With the expected players in Micah Parsons, Trevon Diggs and the ever-present Pro Bowl selections in Zack Martin and Tyron Smith on the roster, Elliott missed out, and Cowboy fans are not happy.

Fans angry with Elliott's Pro Bowl snub

So do Dallas Cowboys fans have a right to be a little upset with Elliott's omission? Looking at his stats this season, the answer would be no. In his 14 games this season, Elliott has only rushed for over 100 yards twice and has not reached that mark since week 5 in a 44-20 win over the New York Giants, where he rushed for 110 yards and a touchdown.

Joe Kane @JoeKaneTGM Another surprising pro bowl pick is Alvin Kamara. Dude has less yards and TDs than Leonard Fournette, Ezekiel Elliott, and Antonio Gibson. So I guess no one actually cares about who’s playing better football when they vote. Another surprising pro bowl pick is Alvin Kamara. Dude has less yards and TDs than Leonard Fournette, Ezekiel Elliott, and Antonio Gibson. So I guess no one actually cares about who’s playing better football when they vote.

After that, Zeke's numbers do not make for good reading. His highest rushing total has been just 69 yards, and he has not gone past the 50 yard mark five times. He has not had more than 16 rushing attempts in a single game. This is partly due to the embarassment of riches Dallas has with its wide receiver group, but also Elliott hasn't been getting it done. Despite those numbers, Cowboys fans are angry that number 21 didn't make the roster.

Jess Haynie @CowboysAddicts Ezekiel Elliott is 2nd in NFC in rushing yards and TDs and yet didn't make Pro Bowl. Easily our biggest snub! Ezekiel Elliott is 2nd in NFC in rushing yards and TDs and yet didn't make Pro Bowl. Easily our biggest snub!

It's clear that Cowboys fans wanted Elliott in the Pro Bowl, but just going by his numbers, it's clear why he isn't. While there are other backs who have had less yards and touchdowns who have made it in, the fact is that this year has been one of Zeke's worst since entering the league.

nicky @Iukadoncic77i the actual pro bowl snubs:



Josh Allen (lamar)

Matthew Stafford (kyler)

Diontae Johnson (keenan)

Creed Humphrey (linsley)

Ezekiel Elliott (kamara)

Jayron Kearse (budda baker)

AJ Terrell (lattimore)



if i’m missing any lmk but all of those guys should’ve been in the actual pro bowl snubs:Josh Allen (lamar)Matthew Stafford (kyler)Diontae Johnson (keenan)Creed Humphrey (linsley)Ezekiel Elliott (kamara)Jayron Kearse (budda baker)AJ Terrell (lattimore)if i’m missing any lmk but all of those guys should’ve been in

Elliott has just 862 rushing yards and nine touchdowns for the season, and he still needs 117 yards to equal his worst rushing total for a season in his career, which was last year when he totalled 979 rushing yards. Going by his recent numbers, Elliott might not even make that, despite there being three games to go.

Josh Smith @thisjoshsmith Ignore the 10 tuddys and 2nd most yards in the NFC if you must. But if for nothing else, @EzekielElliott deserved a Pro Bowl nod for his blitz pick ups. One of the best blocking backs of all time, no cap. 🧢 Ignore the 10 tuddys and 2nd most yards in the NFC if you must. But if for nothing else, @EzekielElliott deserved a Pro Bowl nod for his blitz pick ups. One of the best blocking backs of all time, no cap. 🧢

With such an abundance of talent around the league, there are going to be some players that miss out on the Pro Bowl roster, as only four can be selected from both the AFC and NFC, but in Elliott's case, a lot of fans feel he was treated harshly by not getting the Pro Bowl nod this season.

