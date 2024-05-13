Ezekiel Elliott will not save the “limited” Dallas Cowboys, former NFL QB predicts

Ezekiel Elliott and the Cowboys are following the same strategy as Hollywood in returning to the classic. After separating fans from seeing him in his classic role with the Cowboys, Elliott will be back on the Dallas gridiron this fall.

However, like many Hollywood sequels to long-dead franchises, the Ezekiel Elliott magic might not be the same now as it was before. At least, that is what Chris Simms claimed on Monday's edition of "Pro Football Talk." Simms questioned the running back's juice as well as the talent surrounding him.

"He could do it all. But that guy's not there anymore. And that's what we wonder about the Cowboys in general altogether right now. Who are some guys that can make a play other than CeeDee Lamb?" he said.

"Who's that going to be? We know Brandin Cooks is still there, but he's getting up there in age and he didn't have the greatest year last year. But yeah it seems limited as far as those options are concerned," he added.

Mike Florio concludes Ezekiel Elliott-less Cowboys were handed division championship

Dak Prescott at NFC Wild Card Playoffs: Green Bay Packers vs. Dallas Cowboys

If nothing else, the 2023 Cowboys season could be summed up as a division championship after a year-long chase against the Eagles, followed by a playoff implosion against the Green Bay Packers. Speaking about the season as a whole, Mike Florio blamed the Eagles more than the Cowboys for winning the division.

"[The Cowboys] fell into a division championship last year because the Eagles crapped the bed," Florio said. "The Eagles are better now and the Cowboys are worse."

Chris Simms agrees with Florio on this.

In their only season without Ezekiel Elliott since 2016, the Cowboys started somewhat slow out of the gates, losing two of their first five games. Meanwhile, the Eagles started 5-1. While the Cowboys improved their pace through the season, the Eagles hit a mid-season wall. After Week 12, they managed to win just one game for the rest of the season.

While Prescott pumped his fist with a 12-5 record against an 11-6 record for the Eagles, neither team played much longer than the other. The Cowboys got just one bonus game, in which they lost to Jordan Love's Green Bay Packers.

