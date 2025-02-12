"F**k anybody who think differently" - Ex-Cowboys star Dez Bryant urges Lakers star to 'protect' himself

Former Dallas Cowboys star Dez Bryant chimed in on Dalton Knecht's situation after the LA Lakers traded him to the Charlotte Hornets in exchange for talented big man Mark Williams. The deal fell apart after Williams reportedly couldn't pass his physical and Knecht is back with the Purple and Gold after the trade deadline struck.

His return to the team hasn't been as smooth as desired, as Knecht reportedly asked coach JJ Redick more time to process everything before he's back on the court. Although he's older than some of his draft-class peers, Knecht is still a rookie and going through an experience like this must not be pleasant.

Bryant took to X (formerly Twitter) on Tuesday to send a message to Knecht and urge him to take care and focus on himself before anything else.

"I understand where DK coming from.. he should feel some type of way.. he’s human! Protect your Mental Dalton Knecht! F**k anybody who think differently," Bryant wrote.

Dalton Knecht was showing glimpses of his brilliance during the 2024-25 NBA season, but what made him an exciting rookie was also one of the reasons why the Lakers tried to use him as a trade chip. After landing Luka Doncic, the Lakers wanted to pair him with a mobile big man and Williams fit that mold.

Dez Bryant seemingly followed this story and is showing support for Knecht.

Dez Bryant criticized Cowboys over head-coaching move

The Dalton Knecht situation wasn't the only topic Dez Bryant discussed in the prior week. The former star wide receiver touched on his former team's decision to promote Brian Schottenheimer to head coach after firing Mike McCarthy.

"I felt like last year the Cowboys were rebuilding. They proved me right," Bryant said. "When I look at Dak Prescott and that offense, I’m looking at the things you need to be successful playing in this league. I just don’t see it."

"If you read between the lines and pay attention to what’s going on, the writing is on the wall. That’s what I’m getting from all this."

"Schotty, he just doesn’t have any experience. It’s no knock on him. I want him to do good. We gotta wait and see. My take on it? I don’t see no success. Why sign him to a contract if you’re not putting the best pieces around him to succeed?"

After another disappointing NFL season, the Cowboys are set to start a new era.

