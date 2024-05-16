“F—k all critics”: Cowboys icon advises LeBron James’ son Bronny to block outside noise ahead of 2024 NBA Draft

  • NFL
  • Schedule ⚡
  • Team Name Generator
  • Teams
    chevron-down
    NFL Teams
    All NFL
    AFC EAST
    Buffalo Bills logo Buffalo Bills
    Miami Dolphins logo Miami Dolphins
    New England Patriots logo New England Patriots
    New York Jets logo New York Jets
    AFC WEST
    Denver Broncos logo Denver Broncos
    Kansas City Chiefs logo Kansas City Chiefs
    Las Vegas Raiders logo Las Vegas Raiders
    Los Angeles Chargers logo Los Angeles Chargers
    AFC NORTH
    Baltimore Ravens logo Baltimore Ravens
    Cincinnati Bengals logo Cincinnati Bengals
    Cleveland Browns logo Cleveland Browns
    Pittsburgh Steelers logo Pittsburgh Steelers
    AFC SOUTH
    Houston Texans logo Houston Texans
    Indianapolis Colts logo Indianapolis Colts
    Jacksonville Jaguars logo Jacksonville Jaguars
    Tennessee Titans logo Tennessee Titans
    NFC EAST
    Dallas Cowboys logo Dallas Cowboys
    New York Giants logo New York Giants
    Philadelphia Eagles logo Philadelphia Eagles
    Washington Commanders logo Washington Commanders
    NFC WEST
    Arizona Cardinals logo Arizona Cardinals
    Los Angeles Rams logo Los Angeles Rams
    San Francisco 49ers logo San Francisco 49ers
    Seattle Seahawks logo Seattle Seahawks
    NFC NORTH
    Chicago Bears logo Chicago Bears
    Detroit Lions logo Detroit Lions
    Green Bay Packers logo Green Bay Packers
    Minnesota Vikings logo Minnesota Vikings
    NFC SOUTH
    Atlanta Falcons logo Atlanta Falcons
    Carolina Panthers logo Carolina Panthers
    New Orleans Saints logo New Orleans Saints
    Tampa Bay Buccaneers logo Tampa Bay Buccaneers
  • Tools
    chevron-down
    Mock Draft Simulator
    NFL Playoff Predictor
    Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer
    Who Should I Draft
    Who Should I Start
    DFS Lineup Optimizer
  • Playoff Chances
    chevron-down
    NFL Teams
    All Playoff Chances
    AFC EAST
    Buffalo Bills logo Buffalo Bills
    Miami Dolphins logo Miami Dolphins
    New England Patriots logo New England Patriots
    New York Jets logo New York Jets
    AFC WEST
    Denver Broncos logo Denver Broncos
    Kansas City Chiefs logo Kansas City Chiefs
    Las Vegas Raiders logo Las Vegas Raiders
    Los Angeles Chargers logo Los Angeles Chargers
    AFC NORTH
    Baltimore Ravens logo Baltimore Ravens
    Cincinnati Bengals logo Cincinnati Bengals
    Cleveland Browns logo Cleveland Browns
    Pittsburgh Steelers logo Pittsburgh Steelers
    AFC SOUTH
    Houston Texans logo Houston Texans
    Indianapolis Colts logo Indianapolis Colts
    Jacksonville Jaguars logo Jacksonville Jaguars
    Tennessee Titans logo Tennessee Titans
    NFC EAST
    Dallas Cowboys logo Dallas Cowboys
    New York Giants logo New York Giants
    Philadelphia Eagles logo Philadelphia Eagles
    Washington Commanders logo Washington Commanders
    NFC WEST
    Arizona Cardinals logo Arizona Cardinals
    Los Angeles Rams logo Los Angeles Rams
    San Francisco 49ers logo San Francisco 49ers
    Seattle Seahawks logo Seattle Seahawks
    NFC NORTH
    Chicago Bears logo Chicago Bears
    Detroit Lions logo Detroit Lions
    Green Bay Packers logo Green Bay Packers
    Minnesota Vikings logo Minnesota Vikings
    NFC SOUTH
    Atlanta Falcons logo Atlanta Falcons
    Carolina Panthers logo Carolina Panthers
    New Orleans Saints logo New Orleans Saints
    Tampa Bay Buccaneers logo Tampa Bay Buccaneers
  • Fantasy Rankings
    chevron-down
    Redraft
    Superflex Rankings
    QB Rankings
    RB Rankings
    WR Rankings
    TE Rankings
    Kicker Rankings
    Defense Rankings
    PPR Rankings
    Half PPR Rankings
    Non PPR Rankings
    Fantasy Football Rankings
    Dynasty
    Dynasty Rankings
    Superflex Rankings
    QB Rankings
    RB Rankings
    WR Rankings
    TE Rankings
    Kicker Rankings
    Defense Rankings
    PPR Rankings
    Half PPR Rankings
    Non PPR Rankings
  • Trade Value Charts
    chevron-down
    Redraft Trade Value Charts
    Dynasty Trade Value Charts
  • Depth Charts
  • Player Guessing Game
  • Stat Leaders
  • Standings
  • Patrick Mahomes
  • 2024 Fantasy Football
  • Fantasy Football Guide
  • home icon
  • NFL
  • Dallas Cowboys
  • “F—k all critics”: Cowboys icon advises LeBron James’ son Bronny to block outside noise ahead of 2024 NBA Draft

“F—k all critics”: Cowboys icon advises LeBron James’ son Bronny to block outside noise ahead of 2024 NBA Draft

By Shivam Damohe
Modified May 16, 2024 18:47 GMT
Cowboys icon advises LeBron James&rsquo; son Bronny to block outside noise ahead of 2024 NBA Draft
Cowboys icon advises LeBron James’ son Bronny to block outside noise ahead of 2024 NBA Draft

LeBron James' son Bronny James has been dominating headlines in the build-up to the 2024 NBA Draft. Ever since the Los Angeles Lakers icon publicly admitted he'd like to suit up with his son in the NBA, there has been speculation that LA could use their first-round pick on the USC alum.

However, questions have been raised over whether Bronny James can cut it in the NFL, or if his first-round grade is down to his father being the league's all-time scoring leader. Dallas Cowboys icon Dez Bryant had a thing or two to say to LeBron James' son, who recently performed at the NBA Combine.

Dez Bryant tweeted at Bronny James, saying:

"Talk yo shit Bronny! Make em believe and respect you! You cut from a legendary cloth! F**k all critics"
also-read-trending Trending

Boost your Fantasy Football game: Use our Draft tool for better picks,make smart lineup choices with Start/Sit tool & trade better with Trade Analyzer

Bronny James talks about his style of play at NBA Combine

In a post-game interview at the Combine, Bronny James was asked about his previous comments where he said he'd like to emulate the likes of Davion Mitchell and Jrue Holiday, players whose defensive capabilities have often been heralded.

James said:

“I always try to come out and play with my most effort. I try to play the right way. But I play hard and I’m going to always play hard. I feel like that shows up on the defensive end. I just try to focus on that and that’s what will give me minutes in the long run."

It's pertinent to note that Bronny James had a major health scare in July last year after going into cardiac arrest. Doctors pinned the cause down to a congenital heart defect. After missing the first month of the season, James was medically cleared to play for the USC Trojans. He averaged 4.8 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.1 assists in 25 games but he did drop a team-high 13 points in 23 minutes for Team St. Andrews against Team Love in what was eventually a 90-83 win.

Father-son duos who starred in the NFL

Considering how short careers are in the NFL, it appears unlikely that any father-son duo will achieve the feat that LeBron James and his son will next year (provided the NBA legend chooses to return for another year). However, there have been more than a few father-son duos who have graced the gridiron over the years.

The most popular among them is arguably the Manning dynasty.

Archie Manning was the No. 2 overall pick by the New Orleans Saints in 1971. He ended his career with two Pro Bowl selections in 14 seasons.

Syndication: The Tennessean
Syndication: The Tennessean

Peyton Manning, of course, made his way to the NFL in 1998 with the Indianapolis Colts before eventually moving to the Denver Broncos. He finished his career with two Super Bowls and 14 Pro Bowl selections before retiring in 2015.

And then came Eli Manning, who was picked by the Chargers with the No. 1 overall pick in 2004. However, this Manning famously spent most of his time with the New York Giants, winning two Super Bowls, both against the Bill Belichick-Tom Brady Patriots.

Other notable father-son duos to feature in the NFL include Ed and Christian McCaffrey (soon to be joined by Luke McCaffrey, Christian's brother), the Bosa family (John, Joey, Nick), and the Surtains (Patrick and Patrick Jr.).

The Shanahans and the Belichicks are among the more popular ones who coached teams to the Super Bowl, though Kyle Shanahan's wait for a Super Bowl ring goes on.

Los Angeles Lakers Fan? Check out the latest Lakers depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.

Quick Links

Edited by Shivam Damohe
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी