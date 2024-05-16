“F—k all critics”: Cowboys icon advises LeBron James’ son Bronny to block outside noise ahead of 2024 NBA Draft

LeBron James' son Bronny James has been dominating headlines in the build-up to the 2024 NBA Draft. Ever since the Los Angeles Lakers icon publicly admitted he'd like to suit up with his son in the NBA, there has been speculation that LA could use their first-round pick on the USC alum.

However, questions have been raised over whether Bronny James can cut it in the NFL, or if his first-round grade is down to his father being the league's all-time scoring leader. Dallas Cowboys icon Dez Bryant had a thing or two to say to LeBron James' son, who recently performed at the NBA Combine.

Dez Bryant tweeted at Bronny James, saying:

"Talk yo shit Bronny! Make em believe and respect you! You cut from a legendary cloth! F**k all critics"

Bronny James talks about his style of play at NBA Combine

In a post-game interview at the Combine, Bronny James was asked about his previous comments where he said he'd like to emulate the likes of Davion Mitchell and Jrue Holiday, players whose defensive capabilities have often been heralded.

James said:

“I always try to come out and play with my most effort. I try to play the right way. But I play hard and I’m going to always play hard. I feel like that shows up on the defensive end. I just try to focus on that and that’s what will give me minutes in the long run."

It's pertinent to note that Bronny James had a major health scare in July last year after going into cardiac arrest. Doctors pinned the cause down to a congenital heart defect. After missing the first month of the season, James was medically cleared to play for the USC Trojans. He averaged 4.8 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.1 assists in 25 games but he did drop a team-high 13 points in 23 minutes for Team St. Andrews against Team Love in what was eventually a 90-83 win.

Father-son duos who starred in the NFL

Considering how short careers are in the NFL, it appears unlikely that any father-son duo will achieve the feat that LeBron James and his son will next year (provided the NBA legend chooses to return for another year). However, there have been more than a few father-son duos who have graced the gridiron over the years.

The most popular among them is arguably the Manning dynasty.

Archie Manning was the No. 2 overall pick by the New Orleans Saints in 1971. He ended his career with two Pro Bowl selections in 14 seasons.

Peyton Manning, of course, made his way to the NFL in 1998 with the Indianapolis Colts before eventually moving to the Denver Broncos. He finished his career with two Super Bowls and 14 Pro Bowl selections before retiring in 2015.

And then came Eli Manning, who was picked by the Chargers with the No. 1 overall pick in 2004. However, this Manning famously spent most of his time with the New York Giants, winning two Super Bowls, both against the Bill Belichick-Tom Brady Patriots.

Other notable father-son duos to feature in the NFL include Ed and Christian McCaffrey (soon to be joined by Luke McCaffrey, Christian's brother), the Bosa family (John, Joey, Nick), and the Surtains (Patrick and Patrick Jr.).

The Shanahans and the Belichicks are among the more popular ones who coached teams to the Super Bowl, though Kyle Shanahan's wait for a Super Bowl ring goes on.

