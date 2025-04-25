"F**k this team" - Micah Parsons' brother blasts Jerry Jones' Cowboys after drafting Tyler Booker with No. 12 pick over Matthew Golden

Micah Parsons' brother, Terrence, is not happy with the Dallas Cowboys and their use of the 12th overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. Dallas selected Tyler Booker, a guard out of Alabama, with the selection.

Parsons was likely hoping for a more attractive pick, such as Matthew Golden or another offensive weapon to help Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb on offense. With the pick, Parsons had a cruel three-word reaction to the selection.

"F**k this team," he wrote.

Dallas selected Booker, a six-foot-five, 321-pound guard out of Alabama who was a First-team All-American in 2024. The two-time First-team All-SEC selection will head to Dallas to block for franchise quarterback Dak Prescott. It's a much-needed selection for the Cowboys, who are forced to fill the void left behind by the retired Zach Martin, who had a Hall of Fame-worthy career in Dallas over the past several years.

Of course, with Dallas' offense having struggled mightily last year, some, including Terrence Parsons, were hoping that Jerry Jones and company would have instead decided to bring in some extra weapons for Prescott to toss the football to, such as the best wide receiver or tight end on the board. Instead, they invest in the offensive trenches, hoping to keep Prescott upright for a full season in 2025.

Cowboys still yet to lock down Micah Parsons to contract extension

NFL: Washington Commanders at Dallas Cowboys - Source: Imagn

One of the key pieces of business Dallas is hoping to get done this offseason is locking up defensive star Micah Parsons to a long-term contract that will keep him a Cowboy for the foreseeable future. Jerry Jones and the front office have yet to put pen to paper on such a deal, however. It's been reported that Jones and Parsons came to a verbal agreement on a deal that would see him become the highest-paid non-quarterback in the NFL.

However, because the negotiations did not include Parsons' agent, nothing has been signed, as the defensive end will not sign anything without his agent's approval. Inking Parsons to a big deal should be essential for Dallas. He's one of the best generational pass-rushers in recent league memory. In each of his four seasons with the Cowboys so far, the 25-year-old has recorded double-digit sacks to begin his career.

Last season, Parsons played in 13 games and recorded 30 solo tackles, 12 sacks, two forced fumbles, and a pass defended. It will be interesting to see if the two sides can get a deal done before the 2025 season gets underway.

