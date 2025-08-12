"Fa**ot of the day" - Antonio Brown takes shot at Vikings male cheerleader amid growing criticism around Minnesota's decision

Antonio Brown doesn't seem to like the idea of the Minnesota Vikings having male cheerleaders on their squad. The former NFL wideout fired a brutal shot at a team's male cheerleader, Blaize Shiek, who was in a TikTok video shared by NFL personality Dov Kleiman.&quot;Fa**ot of the Day,&quot; Brown tweeted on Monday.Brown, who played 12 seasons in the NFL, has often grabbed headlines for his controversial takes. It's no different this time after he found out about Minnesota's male cheerleaders.When the Vikings announced that they were planning to include two male cheerleaders on their 2025 cheer squad, fans had some interesting reactions. Apart from Sheik, Louie Conn is the other male cheerleader on the squad.According to reports, Minnesota is the first team to include a male cheerleader on its cheer squad. The move was reportedly made to promote gender equality. However, a lot of Vikings fans, including season ticket holders, were not pleased about it.Vikings fans reportedly cancel season tickets even before Antonio Brown's dig at the team for having male cheerleadersNFL: Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers WR Antonio Brown - Source: ImagnAfter the Vikings announced they would have male cheerleaders, Minnesota fans threatened to cancel their tickets for the upcoming season, according to ML Football. It was reported before Antonio Brown slammed the male cheerleader.The Vikings beat the Houston Texans 20-10 in their opening game of the preseason. Minnesota will face the New England Patriots in its second preseason game on Saturday, and the Tennessee Titans on Aug. 22 in its final preseason matchup.The Vikings will begin their regular season on Sept. 8 when they travel to face the Chicago Bears. Many are eager to see Minnesota quarterback J.J. McCarthy in action after he suffered up a season-ending injury in last year's preseason.