Fact check: Did Stefon Diggs call out Josh Allen on Instagram? Debunking viral quote linking Broncos to Bills WR

A photo has gone viral of what is supposed to be an Instagram story by Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs.

After the Bills suffered a surprising 24-22 loss to the Denver Broncos to drop to 5-5, many fans thought the season was over. It was another frustrating game for Buffalo's offense, which led the team to fire offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey.

Since then, a screenshot of an Instagram story allegedly from Diggs' account has gone viral. The image shows Diggs calling out Bills quarterback Josh Allen.

Diggs apparently wrote in the post, "I asked him at halftime to get me the ball more. He said, 'Put on a Broncos jersey.' I'm done."

However, the image has been photoshopped, as Diggs never posted that on his Instagram story.

On X, the social media platform added a community note to the post, saying the photo was fake.

Stefon Diggs trade rumors: Which teams should move for disgruntled Bills WR?

Although the photo is fake, Stefon Diggs has shown frustration in Buffalo recently.

The Bills have had disappointing losses in the playoffs the last three seasons. With that, many have wondered if Diggs will be traded, but his contract makes it nearly impossible.

If Buffalo trades the star wide receiver, the Bills would still have to eat $31 million due to how his contract is.

But if Buffalo does decide to part ways with Stefon Diggs, plenty of teams would be interested in him.

First, the Dallas Cowboys would make sense to acquire Diggs to allow him to play with his brother, Trevon. Dallas could also have a one-two punch with Diggs and CeeDee Lamb.

Another team that could make sense is the Houston Texans, who now appear ready to be a playoff team with C.J. Stroud but don't have a true No. 1 wide receiver.

Exploring Stefon Diggs' salary with the Bills

Diggs is under contract until 2027, but there is an out after 2025 if the Bills want to eat some money and get out of the deal.

The WR is making just under $25 million this season, but that number will drop to $22,661,667. His base salary is $1,165,000, as most of the money is in signing and restructuring bonuses.

Stefon Diggs has caught 73 passes for 868 yards and seven touchdowns this season. He's also in his fourth season with the Bills after being acquired ahead of the 2020 NFL season.