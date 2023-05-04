Fact check: Is Jackson Mahomes gay? Debunking viral rumors about Patrick Mahomes' brother

Jackson Mahomes is no stranger to controversy. From receiving hate for TikTok videos to getting arrested for alleged sexual battery, Patrick Mahomes' brother has been under fire for years. However, one question that has constantly plagued a few fans and trolls alike is if Jackson Mahomes is gay?

While people continue to speculate, Jackson has already addressed this particular question in a video from 2020.

Being his first video on YouTube, Jackson began with an informative QnA. Starting with a question of his insecurity about his voice, Jackson dived right into people asking about his sexuality.

He called people out for assuming his sexuality, stating that he is not gay, and is attracted to women:

"A lot of people ask me this question just because of my voice. And just Because of the way I talk. But I am not gay. I am attracted to girls. I think it's actually a really hurtful question because I am friends with a bunch of people that are gay and it's just kinda really disrespectful in my opinion to ever judge someone based on what they choose".

Early on in the video, Jackson goes into other details of his life, including how he disliked the sound of his voice. Apparently, his issue with people assuming he is gay also stems from his voice.

Furthermore, the now-22-year-old also spoke about his brother, and how being related to the Kansas City Chiefs star QB does help in bagging some opportunities.

Patrick and Jackson Mahomes at the Kansas City Chiefs Victory Parade

Jackson Mahomes is currently under fire for his arrest over sexual battery

On Wednesday, May 3, Jackson Mahomes was arrested and has currently bonded out of jail.

Earlier reports confirmed that as per the police, this arrest is in question with an incident that happened in February. Taking place at the Aspens Restaurant and Bar Lounge in Overland Park near KC, the owner has accused Jackson of forcibly kissing her.

BBQ Dom @RealBBQDom Jackson Mahomes has been arrested. This is the video.



“He forcibly kissed me out of nowhere, and I’m telling him, pushing him off saying "what are you doing?" and then he did it two more times” Jackson Mahomes has been arrested. This is the video. “He forcibly kissed me out of nowhere, and I’m telling him, pushing him off saying "what are you doing?" and then he did it two more times” https://t.co/vZ9gtA8tL2

The video, which has gone viral on social media, allegedly captures the scene.

Apparently, the woman was scared to go public because of Jackson's connections in Kansas City. Reports also add that he isn't allowed to speak of the case, or of the alleged victim or her business.

His bond was $100,000 and came with it's own set of conditions. As of now, the 22-year-old is not allowed to do drugs, use firearms, or consume any alcohol. Further, he can't visit or contact the accuser.

