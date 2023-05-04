Why is Jackson Mahomes not allowed to comment? Details on sexual battery counts and $100K bond explained

Jackson Mahomes was arrested by the police earlier this week. While Patrick Mahomes' brother has always attracted controversy, this is the only legal action taken against the 22-year-old. However, neither Jackson nor his family might be ready to speak up about the ongoing sexual battery case.

According to reports, Jackson Mahomes is currently not allowed to speak publicly about his case. While he cannot speak about the case, Jackson also has to also avoid speaking about the alleged accuser and any business related to them.

BBQ Dom @RealBBQDom Jackson Mahomes has been arrested. This is the video.



“He forcibly kissed me out of nowhere, and I’m telling him, pushing him off saying "what are you doing?" and then he did it two more times” Jackson Mahomes has been arrested. This is the video. “He forcibly kissed me out of nowhere, and I’m telling him, pushing him off saying "what are you doing?" and then he did it two more times” https://t.co/vZ9gtA8tL2

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Of course, the victim claims that Mahomes tried to forcibly kiss her while at her own restaurant. While one cannot comment on legal matters directly, advice to not speak up publicly (or on social media) is common when one is involved in an ongoing lawsuit.

Furthermore, Jackson is also facing multiple charges following his arrest. This includes three felony counts for aggravated sexual battery. He is also facing one misdemeanor count of battery.

As per the allegations, Mahomes forcibly touched the victim and was looking to "arouse and satisfy" his (and someone else's) sexual desires. Furthermore, the alleged victim was overcome with fear, as Mahomes was bigger in size.

Patrick and Jackson Mahomes at the Kansas City Chiefs Victory Parade

The misdemeanor charges are in reference to Jackson Mahomes' behavior. Apparently, Jackson's attitude while dealing with a victim was 'rude, insulting, or angry'.

Jackson Mahomes refuses to comment as he bonds out of jail

Hours after the arrest was made on Wednesday, Mahomes was released on bond from the Johnson County Detention Center.

The bond amount was $100,000, coming with a set of its own rules and conditions. As of now, Jackson cannot use alcohol or firearms, and is banned from contacting the victims.

He is also not allowed to go over to their homes or places of work.

Additionally, Jackson Mahomes cannot use any "illegal drugs or controlled substances" and must test when asked.

In another video uploaded, Jackson is seen leaving the Johnson County centre. While cameras surround the young internet star, he avoids all questions as he walks towards his car.

"Anything you want to say to the victims of these crimes?" one asks Jackson.

With the case ongoing, one can expect little to no comment from Jackson and his family.

Reports have confirmed that this was in relation to the alleged incident that took place in February at the Aspens Restaurant and Bar Lounge in Overland Park. The owner Aspen Vaughn, a 40-year-old woman caught on camera with Jackson, has previously spoken about the incident in detail.

Master Your Draft Strategy With Our Free and Easy-to-Use Mock Draft Simulator

Poll : 0 votes